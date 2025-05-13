Just one week before the deadline to submit voter signatures, the leader of the campaign to recall Supervisor Joel Engardio has abruptly stepped down.

Vin Budhai, the public face of last year’s “No on K” campaign against the Great Highway closure and the recall effort targeting Engardio, announced his resignation Tuesday, citing internal disagreements over campaign tactics.

“This decision comes after ongoing creative and strategic differences regarding the direction and execution of the effort,” Budhai said in a statement. “I wish the committee and all those involved in the campaign continued success as they carry this effort forward.”