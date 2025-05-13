In each episode of our podcast Life in Seven Songs, we ask some of the world’s most fascinating people: What songs tell the story of your life?
Our guest this week? The actress and creator Natasha Rothwell.
Long before Rothwell started stealing scenes as Belinda on “The White Lotus” or Kelli on “Insecure,” she was a self-described “people-pleaser” and peacemaker.
Rothwell’s seven songs reveal how creating some of the most iconic characters on TV today has been a form of self-discovery — one that has transformed her from a military kid trying to fit in into a creative force who has fallen deeply in love with herself.
“ I am deeply disinterested in convincing anyone of my worth. I know who I am, and that’s something I didn’t know then.”
Here are her seven songs.
- Kirk Franklin & The Family – Riverside
- Frank Sinatra, Count Basie – Fly Me To The Moon
- Jay-Z – Oh My God
- Whitney Houston – I Have Nothing
- Alanis Morissette – You Oughta Know
- Sara Bareilles – She Used to Be Mine (from Waitress)
- Coldplay – Fix You
Listen to Rothwell’s full playlist on Spotify. Find the transcript of this episode here. Thoughts? Guest suggestions? Email us at lifeinsevensongs@sfstandard.com.