Messi’s first MLS game in Bay Area fuels crazed secondary market — $405 for cheap seats

The 37-year-old global superstar arrived Sunday , and his Inter Miami squad takes on the Earthquakes on Wednesday at 7:30 p.m.

So how is it possible that a San Jose Earthquakes game at PayPal Park is the hottest ticket in the Bay Area this week?

The Warriors hosted a playoff game. The Valkyries are playing the first regular-season game in franchise history. And the Giants will welcome the A’s to town for a three-game set this weekend.

While the Warriors will be fighting for their playoff lives in Minnesota, Messi will play his first game in San Jose since the eight-time Ballon d’Or and World Cup winner decided to continue his professional career in the United States in 2023.

Tickets for nearly every match featuring Messi are significantly more expensive than those for the average MLS game, but the contrast between Wednesday’s clash in San Jose and a typical Earthquakes game is striking.