Messi’s first MLS game in Bay Area fuels crazed secondary market — $405 for cheap seats

Want the latest Bay Area sports news delivered to your inbox? Sign up here to receive regular email blasts, plus “The Dime,” our twice-weekly sports newsletter.
The Warriors hosted a playoff game. The Valkyries are playing the first regular-season game in franchise history. And the Giants will welcome the A’s to town for a three-game set this weekend.
So how is it possible that a San Jose Earthquakes game at PayPal Park is the hottest ticket in the Bay Area this week?
Bienvenidos, Lionel Messi.
The 37-year-old global superstar arrived Sunday, and his Inter Miami squad takes on the Earthquakes on Wednesday at 7:30 p.m.
Subscribe to The Dime
News, gossip, and inside-the-locker-room access for Bay Area sports fans, every Friday and Monday.
While the Warriors will be fighting for their playoff lives in Minnesota, Messi will play his first game in San Jose since the eight-time Ballon d’Or and World Cup winner decided to continue his professional career in the United States in 2023.
Tickets for nearly every match featuring Messi are significantly more expensive than those for the average MLS game, but the contrast between Wednesday’s clash in San Jose and a typical Earthquakes game is striking.
The cheapest ticket for the Earthquakes’ home games May 20 and 24 will set you back only $23 before Ticketmaster fees. On Tuesday morning, the “get-in” price to watch Messi is $405 on Ticketmaster. With individual tickets sold out, some verified resale tickets are priced at more than $1,000, while suites near each penalty area are going for as much as $5,000.
“We’ve hosted an All-Star game, both U.S. men’s and women’s national teams, the opening of this stadium, and the demand level for this [Messi] game surpassed all of those,” Earthquakes president Jared Shawlee told The Standard.
The cheapest way to see Messi play is to commit to watching more Earthquakes games this season.
Fans who are unable to afford resale tickets can still get into PayPal Park on Wednesday by purchasing season tickets for a fraction of the price, Shawlee said, adding that the club reserved a few hundred spots to make sure the Messi effect is “stickier than just one game.”
Prior to the big game, the Earthquakes are cohosting a free Steve Aoki concert Tuesday in downtown San Jose.
“This is really a test run for the World Cup coming in 2026,” Shawlee said. “We still want our downtown to be a destination for anyone who can’t afford to attend the games.”