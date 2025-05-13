Earlier this year, Juan Hernandez was having exciting conversations with the Chan Zuckerberg Initiative about what to do with his next round of funding. Hernandez, the CEO of Creser Capital Fund, had received $500,000 two years earlier from Mark Zuckerberg and Priscilla Chan’s mammoth philanthropic organization for his nonprofit, which provides loans to Latino entrepreneurs. Hernandez says his understanding was that the grants would be ongoing, allowing Creser Capital to build out infrastructure and expand deeper into the community.

But two days after another promising conversation, he learned that his program officer at CZI had been laid off. A month later, on April 15, the organization told him his grant would not be renewed. “That was it: ‘Over, thank you, bye,’” he said. “That was a third of our funding.”

It was a process repeated over and over this spring as CZI — one of the largest philanthropies in the Bay Area, with more than $6.3 billion in assets in 2023 — suspended funding to nonprofits across California, and the country. For nonprofit leaders, there was uncertainty, as CZI signaled a change in its priorities; then panic, as some of its grantmaking staff was laid off; and finally fury, as grants were canceled and plans went up in smoke.