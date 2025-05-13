5 of the Bay Area’s hottest pop-ups are heading to Outside Lands

Apart from Instagram sensation Poorboy Coffee, they’re all hybrid concepts. Six-year-old Colombian-Texan fusion pop-up Mezclá Eats is bringing smoked brisket arepas and yuca fries with aji amarillo cheese sauce, while chef Maz Naba’s sophisticated California-Lebanese project Ilna will likely draw lines for kafta burger crunch wraps and five-spice duck fried rice. Oakland-based Peruvian-Eritrean mobile kitchen Michoz will be cranking out the South American sausage sandwiches known as choripánes, while cult-favorite Chino-Latino pop-up Tacos Sincero dishes out black-pepper beef tostadas and a spin on Korean rice cakes: mala mac ’n’ cheese ddukbboki.

Others making their festival debut come from more rarefied backgrounds. Nobu, the global empire whose nearest brick-and-mortar is in Palo Alto, will be dishing out mixed sashimi chirashi bowls, chicken katsu donburi, and rock-shrimp tempura. The Inner Sunset’s newest upscale French bistro, Caché, will have a booth for its ham-and-cheese buckwheat crepes, while the Tenderloin’s veteran New Orleans-style cafe Brenda’s French Soul Food will bring out the ever-popular crawfish beignets. Kajiken, a notable name from San Mateo’s thriving ramen scene, will be ladling up homura spicy pork aburasoba and megami vegan aburasoba, both likely to come in handy when the fog inevitably comes in.