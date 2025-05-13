Kawakami: Warriors need a miracle Curry recovery — or someone else to save them

But it’s getting buried by all his misses. He made only 3 of 14 shot attempts Monday and is 9-for-40 in this series (22.5%). According to the Associated Press’ Josh Dubow, it’s the worst shooting percentage (35 or more shots) for any player in a playoff series since Atlanta’s Pero Antic shot 16.7% in a 2014 series.



After the game, I asked Podziemski about his mindset going into Game 5 during this prolonged shooting slump.



“Assume the next one’s always going in and how do I make plays elsewhere?” Podziemski said. “The defensive end, setting screens for others, driving and kicking, hustle plays. All things I just naturally do.



“Obviously it’s magnified because I’m not shooting the ball the best in this playoffs. So everybody’s going to look at me and point the finger. But I just try to impact the game in a positive way even if my shot’s not going in.”



It’s definitely not all on Podziemski, who was a -9 in 33 minutes Monday. Butler was -30, and Draymond Green and Trayce Jackson-Davis were both -18. The Warriors as a team let Edwards get loose on them in this game, and they didn’t do a great job on Julius Randle or pretty much any other Timberwolves player, either.



But Podziemski sticks out because he was so good for so long playing alongside both Curry and Butler this season. And because Moses Moody and Quentin Post have been removed from the rotation after cold spells.



Note to Very Angry Warriors Fans: Podziemski isn’t getting benched because the Warriors don’t have anybody better to play the position (until Curry is back). Buddy Hield isn’t getting benched, either.



“The series changed with Steph’s injury,” Steve Kerr said. “So everybody’s shots are going to be more difficult. Steph’s a guy who breaks the defense down for us and creates that offensive flow. I think the end result is that shots are more difficult for every single guy.