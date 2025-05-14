49ers 2025 schedule analysis: Looking at the key (and hidden) pros and cons

Then the playoffs will begin. And if the 49ers have their way, their season will continue deep into that tournament, which extends through January and into February 2026.

The 49ers will open and close their 2025 regular season with games against a prominent divisional rival, the Seattle Seahawks. Either 119 or 120 days — enough time for a lot to change — will pass between those bookending NFC West matchups.

Here's 49ers full 2025 schedule… And here's the detailed breakdown of some hidden pros and cons: https://t.co/4XrA8GsUDA pic.twitter.com/3DGTacFAYq

Here are our takeaways from the first look at the journey ahead.

The 49ers had known their opponents for several months; Wednesday simply revealed the order in which they’ll face them and the times of the games. The 49ers will play in five prime -time games, making this the fourth consecutive season that they’ve played in at least that many nationally televised contests under the lights. They’ll also have a Week 14 bye — that’s a very late bye — for the first time in their franchise history.

Yes, this might be an easy schedule

It’s also the NFC West’s turn to play the AFC South, which was the worst division in football last season. Not a single one of its teams finished with a positive point differential in 2024. The 49ers will travel to face the Texans (10-7) and Colts (8-9). They’ll host the Jaguars (4-13) and Titans (3-14), who were so bad they earned the No. 1 pick in the NFL Draft.

Even though it’s impossible to know exactly how good teams will be, the 49ers are in line to enjoy the benefits of a last-place schedule. Winning the NFC West in 2022 and 2023 meant the 49ers had to play other NFC division winners in subsequent seasons. But their 6-11 finish in 2024 sets up games against other cellar dwellers: at the Giants (3-14), versus the Bears (5-12), and at the Saints (3-14).

With the NFL schedule release just around the corner, here’s a breakdown of each team’s opponents and strength of schedule. Based on their opponents’ 2024 win-loss records, the #49ers are projected to have the league’s easiest schedule this season. pic.twitter.com/DVsMLKGnuO

But what about the 49ers’ frequent flier miles?

Assuming the 49ers don’t stay over in the Central or Eastern time zone between back-to-back road games (their only opportunity to do so would be between games at Houston and New York in early November), they will rack up 28,363 travel miles in 2025. That ranks fifth.

The NFL did not award the 49ers any international games, which will lower their total mileage this season. There are six such games spread between South America and Europe. For the first time ever, one team — the Minnesota Vikings — is participating in two international games, playing in Dublin and London over back-to-back weeks.

Teams on the West Coast, where cities are farther apart than their counterparts back east, consistently rack up more travel mileage. Last year, the 49ers ranked second behind Seattle with about 30,000 miles traveled in the regular season.

This is exactly where the 49ers want to be schedule-wise. Nothing can stop a West Coast team from being high in travel miles. But SF will gladly accept an easier schedule https://t.co/xMAO2yamM2

Don’t ignore sleep logistics

West Coast teams are also at a documented disadvantage in games with an “early body-clock start.” Those come in either the Central or Eastern time zones, but with kickoffs that correspond to 10 a.m. Pacific time.

The 49ers have five such games this season, the most since 2017 — when they also had five. This year’s early kicks come at New Orleans, Tampa Bay, Houston, New York, and Cleveland.

But there’s a flip side in this dance of circadian rhythms. A Stanford study showed that West Coast teams benefit in prime-time games against East Coast teams, which are far past their prime windows for athletic performance at the time of late kickoffs. (Sunday Night Football usually lasts until about midnight in Eastern time.)

Of the 49ers’ five prime-time games, four come against teams from either the Eastern or Central time zones: Atlanta, Carolina, Indianapolis, and Chicago.