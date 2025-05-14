Skip to main content
The San Francisco Standard
Video shows man firing at fleeing car in deadly Fisherman’s Wharf shooting

The suspect turned himself in shortly after the shooting, police said.

A city intersection with crosswalks is shown on a sunny day. Cars are visible on the street, and a pedestrian stands on the sidewalk. The date reads 2025-05-14.
Surveillance footage shows a man firing a gun at a vehicle at the intersection of Columbus Avenue and North Point Street. | Source: Royal Thai Spa
By Garrett Leahy, Stephanie K. Baer, and Jonah Owen Lamb

The suspect in a fatal shooting Wednesday afternoon near North Beach fired his weapon at the victim’s car as he tried to drive away, video footage obtained by The Standard shows.

The shooting occurred around 1:11 p.m. in the area of Columbus Avenue and North Point Street, a few blocks from Fisherman’s Wharf. The San Francisco Police Department said the suspect was inside his vehicle when he shot at another occupied vehicle, then fled the area. But, according to a witness and footage of the shooting, the suspect was on foot, chasing the vehicle as he fired his weapon.

Surveillance footage from Royal Thai Spa at the corner of Columbus and North Point shows the gunman running toward a Honda SUV waiting at the traffic light, carrying what appears to be an assault rifle. A police source said he was carrying an AR pistol.

Surveillance footage shows the gunman running toward a Honda SUV with what appears to be an assault rifle. | Source: Royal Thai Spa

Officers located the victim’s vehicle at Leavenworth and Beach streets and found an unresponsive man in the driver’s seat who had sustained multiple gunshot wounds. Police began CPR before paramedics arrived and took over. The victim, who has not been identified, was pronounced dead at the scene. His vehicle had “significant ballistic damage to the rear,” the source said, citing a police report.

The suspect turned himself in and was placed under arrest on suspicion of homicide at the SFPD Central station, police said. He was identified on Thursday as Abraham Torres, 44, by police. His weapon was located in his vehicle, the police source said.

Near the intersection of Leavenworth and Beach, an SFPD canopy stood over a yellow sheet next to a Honda SUV. The driver’s side door was open.

Police cars block a street lined with trees and buildings, including a visible burger restaurant. Yellow tape cordons off the area, and officers are present.
Police tape blocks off Leavenworth Street at Beach Street after a deadly shooting Wednesday afternoon. | Source: Garrett Leahy/The Standard

Lexi Tate, manager of the Orangetheory Fitness at 1255 Columbus Ave., told The Standard she saw a man fire a “large weapon” four to five times outside the studio around 1:20 p.m.

“He had shot a couple of shots toward the intersection of North Point and Columbus, and then he got back in his car and took off,” Tate said.

She then saw employees of the UPS Store across the street calling 911. Police showed up and blocked off Columbus between North Point and Bay streets. Tate said the studio’s noon class had already cleared out, so the doors were locked, and only she and two coaches were inside at the time.

“I would never expect to see something like that happen here,” she said.

This is the city’s ninth homicide this year, according to SFPD crime data.

