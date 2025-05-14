The suspect in a fatal shooting Wednesday afternoon near North Beach fired his weapon at the victim’s car as he tried to drive away, video footage obtained by The Standard shows.

The shooting occurred around 1:11 p.m. in the area of Columbus Avenue and North Point Street, a few blocks from Fisherman’s Wharf. The San Francisco Police Department said the suspect was inside his vehicle when he shot at another occupied vehicle, then fled the area. But, according to a witness and footage of the shooting, the suspect was on foot, chasing the vehicle as he fired his weapon.