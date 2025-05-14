Outgoers is a weekly column published in partnership with the event newsletter of the same name founded by Josh Constine. Each week, Outgoers texts readers a list of San Francisco events and activities worthy of their time. The Standard features those events, plus a few extra, every week. Sign up for Outgoers by clicking this link on your phone.
The perfect date night or solo culture outing, featuring live music and poetry by the glow of this rock ’n’ roll hotel’s patio pool.
- Date and time
- Thursday, May 15, 6:30 p.m.
- Address
- Phoenix Hotel, 601 Eddy St.
A dozen events across the city will celebrate Jewish culture with music, comedy, art, food, and gatherings like the “Shabbanya” Shabbat at the Archimedes Banya bathhouse.
- Website
- SF Jewish Week
- Date and time
- Thursday, May 15, to Thursday, May 22
U.K. techno duo Overmono bring their explosive live show to 1015 Folsom instead of the much bigger venues they usually play.
- Date and time
- Thursday, May 15, 9 p.m.
- Address
- 1015 Folsom, 1015 Folsom St.
There’ll be three days of bands, DJs, poets, and drag queens — more than 100 of them, including Son Rompe Pera and Fake Fruit — at this free outdoor fest.
- Website
- Festival lineup
- Date and time
- Friday, May 16, to Sunday, May 18
California College of the Arts opens its campus for fashion shows, performances, and art installations from its new grads.
- Date and time
- Friday, May 16, 5 to 8 p.m.
- Address
- 145 Hooper St.
An elegant night of live music, DJs, and art installations at swanky members club The Academy.
- Date and time
- Friday, May 16, 8 to 11 p.m.
- Address
- The Academy, 2166 Market St.
This down and dirty late-night party kicks off at 1 a.m. at a secret warehouse venue, for those who hate to go home.
- Date and time
- Saturday, May 17, 1 a.m.
- Address
- RSVP for location
Ten of Noe’s most epic private home gardens open to the public for self-guided tours and a neighborhood plant swap.
- Date and time
- Saturday, May 17, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.
Union Street shuts down for a day of live bands, DJs, street food, outdoor drinking, and a llama petting zoo to celebrate the Cow Hollow bar’s 125th birthday.
- Website
- Block party
- Date and time
- Saturday, May 17, noon to 8 p.m.
This typically tranquil park will get loud with a free show featuring five local bands on two stages, headlined by dance rockers Electric Ex.
- Website
- ParkJam
- Date and time
- Saturday, May 17, noon to 5 p.m.
- Address
- Duboce Park
Gonzo indie pop duo Tune-Yards perform a free in-store set among the racks at the Haight’s famed Amoeba record store.
- Website
- Tune-Yards
- Date and time
- Saturday, May 17, 2 p.m.
Take part in the world record attempt for most cocktails shaken simultaneously, alongside Giants legend Hunter Pence and hundreds more at Treasure Island’s Gold Bar Distillery. Stay for a cover band and DJs.
- Date and time
- Saturday, May 17, 2 to 8 p.m.
A daytime rave in a grassy field to celebrate the new EP from upstart DJ crew Closessions.
- Date and time
- Saturday, May 17, 3 to 6 p.m.
- Address
- RSVP for location
Underground house and techno from Yuka Yu and others light up this new Chinatown nightclub.
- Date and time
- Saturday, May 17, 10 p.m. to 2 a.m.
Whether you race the 12K from the bay to Ocean Beach or dress in costume and walk some of the route with drinks in hand, Bay to Breakers, in its 112th year, is one of SF’s greatest spectacles.
- Website
- Bay To Breakers
- Date and time
- Sunday, May 18, 8:30 a.m.
Runs Deep takes over the Haight bar O’Reilly’s for an eight-hour dance party for those who wander off the official route. Costumes encouraged.
- Date and time
- Sunday, May 18, 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.
- Address
- O'Reilly's, 1840 Haight St.
Established in 1882, this 30-piece ensemble will play movie classics, Beatles tunes, and more from the GG Park bandshell for Bay to Breakers stragglers.
- Website
- Golden Gate Park Band
- Date and time
- Sunday, May 18, 1 p.m.
- Address
- Golden Gate Park
Afro and deep house will ring out from The Hibernia rooftop for anyone who slept in and missed Bay to Breakers or doesn’t want the party to stop.
- Date and time
- Sunday, May 18, 3 to 8 p.m.
- Address
- The Hibernia, 1 Jones St.
A global gathering of creative technologists and AI pioneers, with speakers from OpenAI, Microsoft, Adobe, and more, plus workshops and an after-party.
- Website
- Upscale Conf
- Date and time
- Tuesday, May 20, and Wednesday, May 21
- Address
- SFJAZZ, 201 Franklin St.
French electro legends Justice bring their epic light show and earth-shattering bass to Civic Center, supported by Charli XCX producer the Dare.
- Date and time
- Wednesday, May 21, 8 p.m.