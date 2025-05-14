Skip to main content
The San Francisco Standard
Culture

20 great events in SF this week, from Bay to Breakers to concerts in the park

What's worthy of your time this week? We'll help you choose.

People run in a race.
Run your heart out at the Bay to Breakers race. | Source: Morgan Ellis/The Standard
By Josh Constine

Outgoers is a weekly column published in partnership with the event newsletter of the same name founded by Josh Constine. Each week, Outgoers texts readers a list of San Francisco events and activities worthy of their time. The Standard features those events, plus a few extra, every week. Sign up for Outgoers by clicking this link on your phone.

Poolside Poets at the Phoenix Hotel

The perfect date night or solo culture outing, featuring live music and poetry by the glow of this rock ’n’ roll hotel’s patio pool.

Website
RSVP
Date and time
Thursday, May 15, 6:30 p.m.
Address
Phoenix Hotel, 601 Eddy St.

SF Jewish Week

A dozen events across the city will celebrate Jewish culture with music, comedy, art, food, and gatherings like the “Shabbanya” Shabbat at the Archimedes Banya bathhouse.

Website
SF Jewish Week
Date and time
Thursday, May 15, to Thursday, May 22
Address
Multiple locations

Overmono live

A crowded nightclub glows with purple and pink lighting, with a DJ on stage. The energetic crowd raises their hands, enjoying the lively atmosphere.
Party the night away with techno music. | Source: Jeremy Chen/The Standard

U.K. techno duo Overmono bring their explosive live show to 1015 Folsom instead of the much bigger venues they usually play.

Website
Tickets
Date and time
Thursday, May 15, 9 p.m.
Address
1015 Folsom, 1015 Folsom St.

Tenderloin Music & Arts Festival

There’ll be three days of bands, DJs, poets, and drag queens — more than 100 of them, including Son Rompe Pera and Fake Fruit — at this free outdoor fest.

Website
Festival lineup
Date and time
Friday, May 16, to Sunday, May 18
Address
Multiple locations

CCA graduating student showcase

California College of the Arts opens its campus for fashion shows, performances, and art installations from its new grads.

Website
RSVP
Date and time
Friday, May 16, 5 to 8 p.m.
Address
145 Hooper St.

SF Ballet’s Young Patrons Circle spring soirée

An elegant night of live music, DJs, and art installations at swanky members club The Academy.

Website
Tickets
Date and time
Friday, May 16, 8 to 11 p.m.
Address
The Academy, 2166 Market St.

Two-AM Warehouse Afters

This down and dirty late-night party kicks off at 1 a.m. at a secret warehouse venue, for those who hate to go home.

Website
RSVP
Date and time
Saturday, May 17, 1 a.m.
Address
RSVP for location

Noe Valley garden tour

Ten of Noe’s most epic private home gardens open to the public for self-guided tours and a neighborhood plant swap.

Website
Tickets
Date and time
Saturday, May 17, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.
Address
Noe Valley Town Square, 3861 24th St.

Bus Stop 125th anniversary block party

Union Street shuts down for a day of live bands, DJs, street food, outdoor drinking, and a llama petting zoo to celebrate the Cow Hollow bar’s 125th birthday.

Website
Block party
Date and time
Saturday, May 17, noon to 8 p.m.
Address
Union Street between Laguna and Buchanan

Duboce ParkJam concerts

This typically tranquil park will get loud with a free show featuring five local bands on two stages, headlined by dance rockers Electric Ex.

Website
ParkJam
Date and time
Saturday, May 17, noon to 5 p.m.
Address
Duboce Park

Tune-Yards live

Gonzo indie pop duo Tune-Yards perform a free in-store set among the racks at the Haight’s famed Amoeba record store.

Website
Tune-Yards
Date and time
Saturday, May 17, 2 p.m.
Address
Amoeba Music, 1855 Haight St.

Guinness record attempt for cocktail shaking

Take part in the world record attempt for most cocktails shaken simultaneously, alongside Giants legend Hunter Pence and hundreds more at Treasure Island’s Gold Bar Distillery. Stay for a cover band and DJs.

Website
Tickets
Date and time
Saturday, May 17, 2 to 8 p.m.
Address
Gold Bar Distillery, 1 Avenue of the Palms

Closessions open-air dream rave

A daytime rave in a grassy field to celebrate the new EP from upstart DJ crew Closessions.

Website
RSVP
Date and time
Saturday, May 17, 3 to 6 p.m.
Address
RSVP for location

Chinatown After Dark at Mr. Mahjong’s

Underground house and techno from Yuka Yu and others light up this new Chinatown nightclub.

Website
RSVP
Date and time
Saturday, May 17, 10 p.m. to 2 a.m.
Address
Mr. Mahjong's, 260 Kearny St.

Bay to Breakers footrace and costume parade

Four people in colorful animal onesies pose, surrounded by bubbles, in front of a chain-link fence on a sunny day. A sign reads “Fell” and the area looks festive.
The city's silliest footrace is happening this weekend. | Source: Manuel Orbegozo for The Standard

Whether you race the 12K from the bay to Ocean Beach or dress in costume and walk some of the route with drinks in hand, Bay to Breakers, in its 112th year, is one of SF’s greatest spectacles.

Website
Bay To Breakers
Date and time
Sunday, May 18, 8:30 a.m.
Address
Multiple locations

Bay to Breakers pitstop party

Runs Deep takes over the Haight bar O’Reilly’s for an eight-hour dance party for those who wander off the official route. Costumes encouraged.

Website
RSVP
Date and time
Sunday, May 18, 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.
Address
O'Reilly's, 1840 Haight St.

Golden Gate Park Band at Bay to Breakers

Established in 1882, this 30-piece ensemble will play movie classics, Beatles tunes, and more from the GG Park bandshell for Bay to Breakers stragglers.

Website
Golden Gate Park Band
Date and time
Sunday, May 18, 1 p.m.
Address
Golden Gate Park

Sunset Sessions DJs

Afro and deep house will ring out from The Hibernia rooftop for anyone who slept in and missed Bay to Breakers or doesn’t want the party to stop.

Website
Tickets
Date and time
Sunday, May 18, 3 to 8 p.m.
Address
The Hibernia, 1 Jones St.

Upscale Conf

A global gathering of creative technologists and AI pioneers, with speakers from OpenAI, Microsoft, Adobe, and more, plus workshops and an after-party.

Website
Upscale Conf
Date and time
Tuesday, May 20, and Wednesday, May 21
Address
SFJAZZ, 201 Franklin St.

Justice with the Dare live

French electro legends Justice bring their epic light show and earth-shattering bass to Civic Center, supported by Charli XCX producer the Dare.

Website
Tickets
Date and time
Wednesday, May 21, 8 p.m.
Address
Bill Graham Civic Auditorium, 99 Grove St.

Josh Constine can be reached at outgoers@sfstandard.com

