Campaign experts note that many voters will feel numb about backing Harris again after last year’s loss. She has had a spotty electoral record at other points in her career, from a narrow victory in her first attorney general race, in 2010, to not even making it to the 2020 presidential primary in California. Her inability to distance herself from President Joe Biden could repeat itself with Gov. Gavin Newsom, a political ally and friend who is seen by a majority of California voters as prioritizing his own ambitions over the needs of the state .

But the prospect of Harris running for governor on the heels of last year’s deflating defeat to Donald Trump is eliciting groans among some Democratic insiders and campaign experts, as well as voters. Harris — a former San Francisco district attorney, California attorney general, U.S. senator, and vice president — may have top-shelf name recognition in deep-blue California, where almost half of voters are registered Democrats, but she also has significant vulnerabilities.

Antonio Villaraigosa. Eleni Kounalakis. Katie Porter. Xavier Becerra. (Feel free to take a break from reading if you’re too fired up and ready to go.)

It’s nearly a foregone conclusion that Democrats will rally around Kamala Harris as their preferred candidate for California governor in the 2026 election. She’ll announce whether she’s running by the end of the summer, and a decision in the affirmative would likely clear a field of relatively meh candidates.

Jason McDaniel, a professor of political science at San Francisco State University, notes that Harris got 59% of the vote in California in last year’s presidential election and should be seen as the strongest Democratic candidate. But he cautioned that this level of support shouldn’t be taken for granted in a governor’s race.

“If one party dominates politics in California for this long, it’s bound to end sometime,” McDaniel said. “Harris has some vulnerabilities, so it’s not going to be a cakewalk. If the economy is in the tank, who knows?”

“Some vulnerabilities” may be putting it mildly. A poll last month by Emerson College found that 31% of likely voters would support Harris if she enters the governor’s race, a number far higher than any other candidate, but half of those polled would prefer she not run. Another poll last month, by Politico and UC Berkeley’s Citrin Center, found that 47% of independent voters were either irritated or felt “hopeless” about her possible candidacy.

A state political consultant with two decades of experience, who requested anonymity to speak freely, stressed that if Harris does get into the mix, Democrats must not be seen as anointing her in the way she took over the presidential ticket when Biden stepped down last summer.

As governor, Harris would inherit numerous crises to which there are no easy answers. More than 187,000 people in California are in need of housing, and many of them suffer from addiction and mental health issues. Meanwhile, the insurance industry is cratering due to climate change and deadly wildfires, the cost of living is higher than almost anywhere in the country, and the public school systems are a mess.

“I don’t know what her message would be around California,” the consultant said. “I don’t think it’s enough to be ‘We’re the resistance to Trump.’ She’s gotta have an economic message, a message around schools and housing. Something that’s more detailed than just generalities. Things are moving in such a wrong direction in the state, and people are looking for someone who has a plan to turn this around.”