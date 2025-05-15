On Wednesday, the World Cup champion, eight-time Ballon d’Or winner, and face of Inter Miami played his first (and likely last) competitive match in the Bay Area against the San Jose Earthquakes, drawing 3-3.

Pope Leo, that is. No, not the guy from Chicago . But Lionel Messi, the soccer icon, now of Inter Miami, who is very much treated like the messiah everywhere he goes.

Kids leaving right after the school bell. Adults taking off work. Celebrities going out of their way to make it to PayPal Park before 4 p.m. on a busy Wednesday afternoon, because if you didn’t — well, you were going to miss him.

Still, there is magic inside the global sensation who managed to win the Major League Soccer MVP last year despite missing nearly half the season . The 5-foot-7 playmaker was cheered loudly by the home crowd every time he touched the ball. As Wednesday’s game progressed, chants of “MESSI, MESSI, MESSI” bellowed throughout PayPal Park, shaking the ground, and making it feel like a home game for the visitors.

A month shy of his 38th birthday, Messi isn’t the same player who scored 91 goals in a calendar year in 2012 or 60 goals in 50 La Liga games the following season.

Still, they tried, including hundreds who stood outside Messi’s hotel at Santana Row for two days in a row, beckoning for him to emerge to his balcony. He eventually did, making a brief appearance to wave down upon the masses, just as the real pope would.

The stadium, which is normally half to two-thirds full for most of the MLS season, was completely sold out. Temporary suites were erected on the scoreboard terrace to accommodate more VIPs. Meanwhile, the property’s gates and fences were covered with black tarp to prevent prying eyes from catching a free glimpse of the main attraction.

Among those hopefuls were Sal and Viviana Ortiz of San Mateo, European soccer fans who had never been to an MLS game before. After seeing that the Argentinian superstar had indeed traveled to the Bay Area, they decided to play hooky for a day, purchase a pair of Messi jerseys together, and spend $1,200 each to buy tickets on the secondary market.

“We just figured we’re never going to get to see him in-person play ever again,” Sal said.

The last time the Quakes hosted a player of this stature was 50 years ago, when the late Brazilian legend Pelé visited Spartan Stadium with the New York Cosmos. (Manchester United great George Best had a brief stint in San Jose in 1980, but that tenure was marred by his debilitating alcoholism.)

Even MLS Commissioner Don Garber joined the festivities, despite not visiting the team for years. The Standard learned that a day before the match, Garber dined with Earthquakes (and A’s) owner John Fisher and San Jose Mayor Matt Mahan at Eos & Nyx in downtown San Jose before attending the free Steve Aoki concert the team organized to promote the Messi game.