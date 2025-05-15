Crossing the street in SF is life or death — especially if you’re old

“Everyone deserves to be safe while crossing the street,” said Jodie Medeiros, executive director of Walk San Francisco. “How many children, parents, siblings, and loved ones need to die before our city’s leaders prioritize unsafe streets?”

And as San Francisco recovers from 2024 — the deadliest year for pedestrians since 2007 — transit advocates are raising the alarm.

The rash of accidents underscores a deadly reality. San Franciscans age 65 and older are more than twice as likely to be killed by cars while walking than younger residents, an analysis of city data by The Standard found.

Six pedestrians have died in car crashes this year, and all but one were over the age of 75. They were fathers, mothers, and grandparents; a retired newspaper staffer, a cook, and an avid runner.

When a 3-ton pickup truck slammed into an elderly woman in SoMa this month, it was not just a horrific crash — it was evidence of an increasingly deadly trend in San Francisco.

Human toll

The worst part of the May 1 crash in SoMa may be how mundane the scene was. In a video captured by a security camera, people and cars milled about the intersection that afternoon.

Barquera said he’s waiting for a police report about the incident. His stepmother’s death isn’t the only one that hasn’t been resolved.

“This particular intersection — there’ve been accidents before,” said Barquera, a retired Florida sheriff’s deputy. “I want to see exactly how this intersection is set up and how it can be improved. I don’t want anyone to have to go through this again.”

Her stepson Michael Barquera Jr. described her as a “sweetheart,” an “excellent cook,” a devoted family member, and a helpful neighbor who did clothing alterations for friends.

The victim was Annabella Gabriel Barquera, 75, according to the medical examiner’s office.

The driver of a pickup truck slowly turning left onto one-way Howard Street appeared not to notice a woman and her small dog using the crosswalk. The truck struck her, then its front wheel appeared to drag her, tumbling, as a back wheel slammed into her, jerking the truck upward. The woman and dog died at the scene.

To a casual observer, it might not have been obvious when things went wrong.

Charles Bollinger, 81, was killed Jan. 4 in a hit-and-run while walking in Portola near Silver Avenue and Colby Street. His son, Nigel Bollinger, said he still doesn’t know who killed his father.

Bollinger described his father as a “mellow” man who “was just a pleasant person to know.” The longtime Bay Area resident spent most of his career laying out ads for the San Jose Mercury News and San Francisco Chronicle before retiring some 20 years ago.

“He was very kind, and I miss him greatly,” Bollinger said. “He was my best friend for sure.”

The other pedestrians killed this year were Yong Sun Lewis, 77, who died Jan. 28 from a hit-and-run crash at Carter Street and Geneva Avenue; Yan Yan, 77, who died March 27 after an accident at Geary Boulevard and 39th Avenue; Mary Naito, 86, who died April 25 after being struck by a hit-and-run driver at Fillmore and McAllister streets; and an unidentified 47-year-old who died Monday at Bayshore Boulevard and Jerrold Avenue.

An online obituary described Lewis as a kind and patient aunt who worked as a customs specialist, was an avid runner, and moonlighted as a part-time chef in the Inner Sunset. She was born in North Korea but fled to the south during the war there, then moved to the U.S.

“Stubborn in her ways but always ready to sacrifice for others, she was the person everyone could count on,” the obituary says.

The Standard was unable to contact relatives of the other victims.