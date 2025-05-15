Kawakami: The season’s over, but the Steph Curry era endures — at least for 1 more year

The door shut on another Stephen Curry season Wednesday, and every new time it happens the thud is louder and the doomsayers move closer to getting it right.



Maybe the 121-110 series-clinching Game 5 loss to the Timberwolves at Target Center really does signal the end of this incredible run — with Curry on the sidelines, Jimmy Butler struggling to carry almost the entire offensive load, and Minnesota teeming with athletic players who overmatched most of the Warriors’ roster.



They are aging. They are more injury prone. They are not at all invincible, not anymore. Maybe it’s finally all out of reach. Maybe the Warriors’ era of championship relevance actually ended three years ago when they won their fourth title and celebrated like they knew it really might be their last. Since then, the Warriors have won only two playoff series — and now have lost in the second round to the Lakers in six games (in 2023) and the Timberwolves in five this postseason.



But all that gloomy evidence doesn’t mean the Warriors should surrender now. No, it’s the opposite: The harder it seems, the more the Warriors should and will be stubborn about this and the more they will fight against the dying of the dynastic light.



Because they have Curry. Because they could’ve won this series if he hadn’t strained his hamstring in Game 1 and maybe could’ve won two more series after that. Because the Warriors went 24-8 (including the play-in victory) after Butler’s arrival in February then beat the No. 2 seed Houston Rockets in Game 7 on the road in the first round. Because next season will be their first full one with Butler. Because Curry, Butler, and Draymond Green are all signed for two more years. Because Mike Dunleavy made tangible improvements to this team the past two offseasons and there’s no reason to think he can’t do it again.



Because if you have Curry, you keep trying, even when some people say you should give up. Because once you stop, you’ll never be able to go back to this again. Even if the odds are strongly against the Warriors climbing back to title contention next season, you never know. Who would’ve thought they had a real chance this season? And yet before Curry’s injury … they did.



“I know we had a shot,” Kerr told reporters in Minneapolis. “I know we could’ve gone the distance.”