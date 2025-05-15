Skip to main content
The San Francisco Standard
News

West Portal crash driver hid millions in real estate, new lawsuit says

The victims' family had already sued Mary Fong Lau for wrongful death.

A woman wearing a mask that covers her mouth and nose caresses the face of a woman in a crowded hallway outside of a courtroom.
Mary Fong Lau, center, is accused of hiding her assets to avoid paying damages in a wrongful death lawsuit. | Source: Jason Henry for The Standard
By Michael McLaughlin and Garrett Leahy

The driver in a crash that killed a family of four last year in West Portal is now accused of trying to hide her San Francisco property from the victims’ relatives, who could be entitled to compensation from her estate in an ongoing wrongful death lawsuit.

Mary Fong Lau, 80, was sued last month by four relatives of the family that was killed when her car struck a bus stop March 16, 2024.

Lau crashed her Mercedes SUV into the bus stop, killing Diego Cardoso de Oliveira, 40; Matilde Moncada Ramos Pinto, 38; Joaquin Ramos Pinto de Oliveira, 1; and Cauê Ramos Pinto de Oliveira, 3 months, according to prosecutors. Lau pleaded not guilty to felony vehicular manslaughter in July.

Related

A photo illustration of a crosswalk with a tipped over cane.
Crossing the street in SF is life or death — especially if you’re old
A group of people stands closely together in a hallway. The central figure looks serious, while others offer support, some wearing masks. The setting appears tense.
Driver in deadly West Portal crash gave conflicting statements, court records show
A police chief lays flowers on the ground in front of a crowd.
West Portal crash exclusive: No evidence driver was impaired

The parents of Cardoso de Oliveira and Moncada Ramos Pinto had already sued Lau for wrongful death when they claimed she fraudulently transferred her ownership of two San Francisco homes and a commercial building to Nevada-based limited liability corporations in August.

Lau was not allowed under state law to transfer the property while facing the wrongful death lawsuit, the new suit argues.

A family with two kids on a beach: one infant in a carrier and a toddler on his dad's shoulders.
Matilde Moncada Ramos Pinto, Diego Cardoso de Oliveira, and their children Cauê Ramos Pinto de Oliveira and Joaquin Ramos Pinto de Oliveira were killed in the March 16, 2024, crash. | Source: Courtesy family of Diego Cardoso de Oliveira and Matilde Ramos Pinto

“This new lawsuit exposes an intentional scheme by Ms. Lau to place assets beyond the reach of grieving families seeking justice, showing an unwillingness by Ms. Lau to take accountability for her actions,” said Rebecca Coll, an attorney for the victims’ families.

Lau’s attorney, Seth Morris, said his client reorganized her property holdings because she was advised to do so after meeting with legal, financial, medical, and mental health consultants after the crash.

Today’s stories straight to your inbox

Everything you need to know to start your day.

“None of these transfers were intended to evade potential damages arising from this heartbreaking event,” Morris said in an emailed statement Thursday.

Lau transferred a home at 250 Crestlake Drive to Sterling Haven Management LLC, while a house at 155 Pixley St. and a commercial structure at 2969 Mission St. were moved to Desert Canyon Ventures LLC, the lawsuit claims. Lau declared under oath that the transfers did not change the ownership structure of the properties, according to the suit.

The Crestlake home is worth around $1.65 million, while the Pixley address is worth around $1.5 million, according to Zillow. The Mission Street building houses the Mission Liberation Center and its taxable value is around $450,000, according to the Assessor-Recorder.

People are placing flowers and notes at a makeshift memorial on a sidewalk. A crowd and media are present.
A vigil for the victims of the West Portal crash. | Source: Loren Elliott for The Standard

The victims’ families want a judge to void the property transactions and prevent Lau from unloading other assets. If Lau is found liable in the wrongful death case, the real estate portfolio will be factored into any award to the plaintiffs.

Lau “intends to cooperate fully in the criminal and civil cases that have been filed against her,” her attorney said in a statement. “She also grieves over the accident she was involved in and the losses suffered by all.”

Michael McLaughlin can be reached at mmclaughlin@sfstandard.com
Garrett Leahy can be reached at garrett@sfstandard.com

Filed Under

CollisionsLawsuitsNewsWest Portal