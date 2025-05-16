Kawakami: The $265-million perfect compromise for Brock Purdy and the 49ers

But the new deal doesn’t actually start until 2026. Which means that Purdy’s 2025 contract for $5.3 million remains in place. As Lynch hinted a few times in recent months, that 2025 contract mattered in these talks (and having one more contracted year on the books was part of what bogged down the Aiyuk negotiations last spring and summer).



Purdy’s agent won’t like me doing this, but if you count this year’s salary (which I’m sure the 49ers are doing internally), it’s a six-year, $270.3-million deal — with a $45 million AAV.



But who really cares about that kind of deal-parsing? Once the extension kicks in next year, Purdy will still be only 26 and he’ll be making top-10 money. And by pushing the start until 2026 — the salary cap should be over $300 million by then and could go increase by $25 million or more each year from there — the 49ers are ensuring that Purdy’s cap hit will be quite manageable as a percentage of the annual payroll.



That’s how the 49ers and Purdy figured out how to do this, and that’s the compromise.



Purdy could’ve tried to reset the QB market, which most young QB1s try to do when their negotiating turn comes up. Purdy could’ve demanded to wipe away his 2025 contract. But he wanted this deal done now. And if he puts up two or three more Pro Bowl seasons, I’m sure that Purdy and the 49ers will figure out a way to reset his salary by 2028 or so — when he’ll still be in his 20s.



“Obviously, I’d like to get it done sooner rather than later, just so I can come back to work and get going with all the guys here,” Purdy said on locker-room clean-out day in January. “I’m not really sure what it’s all going to look like or entail. But I know that I’m the guy for this organization, and I can do what it takes to help lead us to where we want to go.”