The wait is over — and it certainly wasn’t a long one.
More than two months before the start of training camp and even ahead of next week’s OTAs (organized team activities, the 49ers and their star young quarterback Brock Purdy have agreed to terms on a five-year contract worth up to $265 million. The 25-year-old Purdy, who’d already been under contract through 2025, will now have a deal that runs through the 2030 season — when he’ll be 30 years old.
Both sides appear to have struck a favorable deal, as — according to a source familiar with the matter — the 49ers and Purdy managed to keep his 2025 salary-cap hit at about $8.5 million.
That was the biggest key to track in this process. The 49ers must preserve as much short-term cap space as possible. With the limit rising along with league revenues — and since unused space carries over from year to year — room is more valuable now than it will be in the future. Purdy’s willingness to be flexible with Year 1 pay allows the 49ers to execute the cap gymnastics necessary to carry a big load of cap space into the future. That’s essential so that the team can build a strong team around its newly minted franchise QB.
The contract news itself was first reported by NFL Network insider Tom Pelissero, who added that the deal includes $181 million in total guarantees — money guaranteed for injury — and $165.05 million over its first three years.
In terms of surface-level average per year (APY), Purdy’s contract comes out to $53 million. That ranks No. 7 among NFL quarterbacks, tied with the Detroit Lions’ Jared Goff. The total over the first three years just edges out Goff’s total over the same span, $165 million.
Purdy has $100 million fully guaranteed at signing, but there’s a rolling structure on the $181 million guarantee, meaning he’s virtually guaranteed to earn most — if not all — of that money. That would effectively rank his deal at No. 2 among quarterbacks in fully guaranteed money. Only the contract between the Cleveland Browns and Deshaun Watson, worth $230 million fully guaranteed, has a higher number. The recent agreement between the Buffalo Bills and their MVP quarterback Josh Allen features $147 million in fully guaranteed money at signing.
Is the Purdy worth that type of investment?
Every indication since he entered the league as its very last 2022 draft pick, No. 262, suggests yes. From beating Tom Brady’s Tampa Bay Buccaneers in his first start — that was the only time Brady lost to a team helmed by a rookie QB — to dominating NFL passing metrics in 2023 to maintaining good play in 2024 even as the 49ers crumbled around him, Purdy has answered the bell at every juncture.
The numbers verify that.
“I’ve loved these three years with Brock,” 49ers coach Kyle Shanahan said after the 2024 season wrapped up, ahead of the team’s negotiations with Purdy. “I plan on being with Brock here the whole time I’m here.”
Shanahan clearly wasn’t lying.
The 49ers were able to use a staggered bonus structure — similar to the one they implemented for tight end George Kittle’s new contract earlier this month — to keep Purdy’s 2025 cap hit around that $8.5 million.
That’s a major win for the 49ers, whose goal is to build a financially sustainable team around a good quarterback. And it’s a major win for Purdy, who has officially attained generational wealth.
As the dust settles, this much is clear: A deal struck this early with so little surrounding dramatics is a clear sign that both sides are very satisfied.