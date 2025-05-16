Want the latest Bay Area sports news delivered to your inbox? Sign up here to receive regular email blasts, plus “The Dime,” our twice-weekly sports newsletter.

The wait is over — and it certainly wasn’t a long one.

More than two months before the start of training camp and even ahead of next week’s OTAs (organized team activities, the 49ers and their star young quarterback Brock Purdy have agreed to terms on a five-year contract worth up to $265 million. The 25-year-old Purdy, who’d already been under contract through 2025, will now have a deal that runs through the 2030 season — when he’ll be 30 years old.

Both sides appear to have struck a favorable deal, as — according to a source familiar with the matter — the 49ers and Purdy managed to keep his 2025 salary-cap hit at about $8.5 million.