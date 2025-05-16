The decision was partly driven by economics. Heartwood, a brick-lined New American restaurant from the same team as upscale lounge The Treasury and Valencia Street cocktail bar Beehive, does a brisk business in events and corporate buyouts. But it sometimes struggled during the day.

Within three weeks of rolling out the free martinis, however, Heartwood doubled the average number of lunch customers. Beyond the retro vibes, a high-octane 1 p.m. cocktail is also a bug-splat on the windshield of the corporate wellness grindset. But if City Hall’s plan for reviving the neighborhood’s fortunes depends on getting young people drunk in the evenings, Heartwood is picking up the midday slack. There may be room for more daylight decadence. “When I was a 21-year-old bartender, dudes would come in in suits, and they’d throw back like four or five martinis before going to the office,” Philippart de Foy says.