While conversations about bringing Oltmans’ team to Kezar started in 2023 — before Lurie’s term — ethics experts say the deal raises questions about how the mayor separates the interests of the donors he courted in his previous life from those of the wealthy individuals and companies with business before the city. There is no evidence of any rule breaking, but the arrangement could present a challenge for a mayor who pitched himself to voters as uniquely able to leverage his relationships to the city’s benefit.

While the plans have miffed a local team that claims it’s being sidelined, that’s not the only complication. Geoff Oltmans, Golden City’s co-owner, is a longtime and generous donor to Tipping Point, the nonprofit Lurie founded in 2005, posing an appearance of a conflict for a mayor with close ties to San Francisco’s moneyed elite.

“I am fired up,” he said, as he announced that Kezar would soon be home to a new minor league soccer team, the Golden City Football Club . The team’s arrival will bring food, booze, and merchandise concessions to a sleepy corner of the city, inside Golden Gate Park, as well as millions of dollars in renovations. “This is good, good news for San Franciscans,” he said.

Mayor Daniel Lurie was all smiles last week at Kezar Stadium as he spoke into the camera for one of his many Instagram videos.

John Pelissero, director of government ethics at Santa Clara University’s Markkula Center for Applied Ethics, said it would be in the public’s best interest for Lurie to withdraw himself from the proposal.

“To avoid even the appearance of conflict of interest, he really should be recusing himself from any direct involvement with the soccer club and the stadium,” said Pelissero. “When you have a conflict of interest, or even the appearance, it is reasonable to ask whether the public interest is being served.”

Sean McMorris, a good governance advocate with California Common Cause, said it’s important to consider Lurie’s background when viewing such deals.

“When you’re wealthy like Lurie, and you have powerful connections with people who want to do business with the city, you are going to be more scrutinized, so he has to be more careful,” he said.

Tipping Point funds have gone toward addressing issues such as housing and homelessness. Lurie stepped down as CEO in 2019 and served as board chair until 2023, when he launched his campaign for mayor. He attends the nonprofit’s yearly gala, including its most recent one, on May 1, which raised $20 million. As mayor, Lurie has surrounded himself with donors and former board members of Tipping Point, including Penny Coulter, his director of protocol; housing and economic development chief Ned Segal; chief of staff Staci Slaughter; and deputy chief of staff Matthew Goudeau.

Oltmans has been a regular donor to Tipping Point since 2012, its impact reports show, contributing a total of $152,000 to $324,987. (The nonprofit reports donor amounts in ranges.) The influential private equity firm where Oltmans works, Silver Lake, has donated between $275,500 and $550,992.