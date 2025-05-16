“We are thrilled to be able to restore essential positions that support our students and schools,” Superintendent Maria Su said in a statement. “This is the result of deliberate, strategic planning and partnership at all levels.”

SFUSD said it will cancel final layoff notices for 34 counselors and 117 paraeducators, all members of the United Educators of San Francisco. The district has also approved the hiring of 77 teachers for the next school year, in addition to the 162 the state had already approved.

After months of tense discussions over layoffs and difficult negotiations under state oversight, the San Francisco Unified School District announced Friday that it will rescind a large number of planned layoffs and expand teacher hiring — a major victory for the teachers union.

UESF had been protesting the layoffs and financial oversight by the California Department of Education since the process began.

“The hard work paid off!” the union said in a statement. “UESF has and will continue to fight to ensure that educators on temporary contracts are back in the classroom.”

The state last year downgraded the district’s financial stability to negative, resulting in strict oversight by a state-appointed fiscal advisor. Su, who took over the district late last year after the chaotic school closure process, this week presented the third interim budget to prove that progress is being made. She will seek a positive certification by the end of the year to lift the state oversight.

However, to close a $113 million budget gap, the district has come up with a comprehensive staff reduction plan and will proceed with the layoffs of more than 200 employees in the central office. Additionally, more than 300 employees have opted for early retirement.