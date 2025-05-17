Skip to main content
Rookie cop arrested, several injured in high-speed DUI crash

The driver allegedly rammed into another car in the Outer Sunset early Saturday — little more than a day after his academy graduation.

The image shows a road with cars moving in both directions. Large trees line the background, with some traffic cones placed on an island in the middle.
The crash happened less than a block from St. Ignatius High School. | Source: Jennifer Wadsworth/The Standard
By Jennifer Wadsworth, Jonah Owen Lamb, and Ezra Wallach

A rookie cop driving under the influence little more than a day after graduating from the San Francisco police academy slammed into another car early Saturday in the Outer Sunset, officials say.

The high-speed crash happened around 2 a.m. on Sunset Boulevard between Rivera and Santiago streets and left the cop, his passenger, and three people in the other vehicle injured — one of them critically, according to the San Francisco Police Department.

Photos of the crash posted on social media show a crumpled black minivan under a toppled concrete light pole, and a second car, a charcoal sedan, with a wrecked hood and its front driver’s-side tire completely dislodged.

Jail records indicate that the driver, Ryan Chung-Yan Kwong, 28, was booked at 8:18 a.m. Saturday on suspicion of four felony DUI-with-injury counts and one charge of reckless driving that caused injury.

Kwong was a member of the 284th SFPD academy class, officials confirmed. The recruits — part of the biggest SFPD academy class in six years — were sworn in Thursday by Chief Bill Scott at the Scottish Rite Masonic Center on 19th Avenue.

Photos from social media accounts under Kwong’s name show him posing with sports cars and bottles of alcohol.

Many of the pictures seem to be taken late at night; in an image shared on Facebook he’s posing with four bottles of Hennessy. Some of the images that were publicly visible until Saturday afternoon have since been taken down.

According to online profiles, Kwong attended Galileo High School and studied criminal justice at San Francisco State University.

A concrete block with orange cones and caution tape is on a grassy area near a street. In the background, there's a UPS truck and colorful houses.
Crews removed the toppled light pole after the wreck. | Source: Jennifer Wadsworth/The Standard

The crash happened less than a week after Mayor Daniel Lurie announced plans to boost SFPD staffing by speeding up hiring and reviewing academy standards to improve graduation rates “without compromising standards.”

The mayor’s “Rebuilding the Ranks” plan comes just a couple weeks after Assistant Chief David Lazar pitched the idea of shortening the academy from nine to six months to put more bodies on the streets faster.

A group of uniformed officers pose for a photo, with one kneeling in front holding a flag. They stand in front of a building with stairs on each side.
The SFPD's 284th academy class, which Officer Ryan Kwong graduated from earlier this week. | Source: SFPD

Chief Scott called Saturday’s crash “incredibly tragic,” saying in a news release hours after that his “heart goes out to the injured victims.”

“We will do everything in our power to ensure justice is served in this case,” he added. “No one is above the law, and our officers know they are expected to obey the law, as well as our strict code of conduct even while off duty.”

The mayor and the San Francisco Police Officers’ Association echoed the chief’s condolences.

“Our hearts go out to the victims and family of this horrible tragedy, and we pray for the victims’ full recovery,” the union’s president, Tracy McCray, said in a prepared statement. “There is no excuse for drunk driving, especially for police officers. If the allegations are true, he should be held fully accountable for his actions and the harm he’s caused.”

Though an arrest has been made, the investigation remains open; police invited people to share information related to the case by calling (415) 575-4444 or by texting a message that begins with “SFPD” to TIP411.

Jennifer Wadsworth can be reached at jennifer@sfstandard.com
Jonah Owen Lamb can be reached at jonah@sfstandard.com
Ezra Wallach can be reached at ewallach@sfstandard.com

