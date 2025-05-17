Skip to main content
Valkyries paint the city violet as new era begins: ‘Magic happens here’

Natalie Nakase's team lost its inaugural game 84-67, but won over 18,000-plus fans on a memorable night at Chase Center.

A person, seen from behind, wears a large purple jacket with "Golden State Valkyries" printed on it. They're in a crowd with some holding phones.
The Valkyries played in front of a sellout crowd of more than 18,000 fans at their inaugural game in San Francisco. | Source: Morgan Ellis/The Standard
By Jane Kenny

For San Francisco local and lifelong basketball fan Alyssa McCray, making a family excursion out of the Golden State Valkyries inaugural season opener on Friday night was a no-brainer.

“She needs to witness history,” McCray said, smiling at her 18-month-old daughter, who was clad in violet from her shoes to the ribbons fashioned in her curls. 

“I played basketball myself and I’ve loved it since fifth grade, so full circle moment to have my daughter here with me,” McCray said, savoring the scene at the Chase Center’s Thrive City an hour before tip off. “I get really emotional because I feel like this is such a courageous, ambitious move for the city to show the power behind women’s sports.”

All around her, that same sense of emotion — excitement, pride, promise — echoed in thousands of supporters from all over the Bay Area as they flooded into the arena.

Laurel, a young fan from Lafayette, hoisted a handmade “Big Things in the Bay Area” sign into the evening sky. Max, a San Francisco resident, corralled seven dogs he’d dressed in purple getup on the steps before Thrive City’s array of pregame amusements. Nine-year-old Essie from Piedmont sported a painted GSV icon on her face and a Valkyrie Violet wig to match with her mother’s as she looked onto the blooming mass. 

A lively crowd stands and cheers at a sports event, with fans in jerseys and hats. One person raises their hands, and others clap and take photos.
Valkyries fans were on their feet all night inside a raucous Chase Center. | Source: Morgan Ellis/The Standard
A child wearing purple headbands smiles while draped in a &quot;Golden State Valkyries&quot; banner. They're accompanied by an adult in a black jacket and jeans.
Young gans flood Thrive City for Valkyries opening night. | Source: Morgan Ellis/The Standard
Two people wear matching lavender shirts with &quot;EVERYONE WATCHES WOMEN'S SPORTS&quot; printed on them. In front, there's a tray with food and a cup.
Rachel Sunday and Eileen Johnson show off matching purple tees. "It’s really important that young women — and older women, too — have something to cheer on outside of just male sports," Sunday said. | Source: Morgan Ellis/The Standard

At a restaurant bordering the square, friends Rachel Sunday and Eileen Johnson from the East Bay sat in “Everyone watches women’s sports” t-shirts, watching the magic of the WNBA’s 13th franchise and first expansion team since 2008 come to life.

“We’re both former female athletes — washed up now,” Sunday laughed. “But giving back to the game and supporting it truly with season tickets … was really important to us. It’s really important that young women — and older women, too — have something to cheer on outside of just male sports, which we love too, but spread the love.”

As the night unfolded inside Chase Center, Friday’s celebration only amplified, even as the team suffered an 84-67 loss to the Sparks. The sports-loving Bay Area community, still nursing the sting of the Warriors’ recent NBA playoff exit, honored the historic moment unfolding before it.

A sellout crowd of 18,064 coronated San Francisco’s newest professional sports team in its debut — and the organization’s “First of a Lifetime” giveaway shirts draped over every seat transformed an arena accustomed to blue and gold into a sea of violet. The charged atmosphere from start to finish proved what so many had already known to be true: the Valkyries were long overdue in the storied Bay Area sports ecosystem.

Two basketball players in white jerseys defend a player in black holding the ball, while one more player follows closely. The crowd watches intently.
Tiffany Hayes of the Valkyries gets sandwiched between Sparks defenders. | Source: Morgan Ellis/The Standard
A lively crowd of people in a stadium stands with their hands raised, wearing various casual outfits, visibly excited and cheering enthusiastically.
“Loud, and that’s exactly what I wanted,” said head coach Natalie Nakase of the opening night crowd at Chase Center. | Source: Morgan Ellis/The Standard

When Natalie Nakase was named head coach — and the first Asian-American head coach in the WNBA at that — in October 2024, a year after the blueprint for the Valkyries was made official, the former Las Vegas Aces assistant coach may not have known what was in store for her personnel-wise, but she always had a vision for the fanbase. And in the Valkyries’ debut, despite a 17-point defeat littered with 22 turnovers, Nakase saw it materialize.

“Loud, and that’s exactly what I wanted,” Nakase said. “If I could have dreamed of an environment and the hostility of it, the roars, the screams, the shouts — they’re going to support us so to have that type of crowd is surreal.”

From the ceremonial roster introduction, heartfelt ‘thank you’ sentiment from Valkyries guard and 12-year WNBA veteran Tiffany Hayes before tipoff, and premiere bucket courtesy of forward Kayla Thornton to the standing ovation at the final buzzer and arena-wide ‘Beat LA’ chants everywhere in between, Chase Center was nothing short of thunderous. 

A man in a purple shirt holds a young child wearing a purple and white outfit. They are outdoors, with a building and other people in the background.
New fans were minted in real-time Friday night. | Source: Morgan Ellis/The Standard
Four dogs in purple shirts lie on stone steps, including a black lab, a golden retriever, a German shepherd, and a French bulldog.
Max, a San Francisco resident, corralled seven dogs he’d dressed in purple getup on the steps of Thrive City. | Source: Morgan Ellis/The Standard
A person is performing on a stage with a microphone, wearing a tan cap and vest. Behind them, a dancer jumps, and the background has purple lighting.
Bay Area rap icon E-40 performed during halftime of Friday's game at Chase Center. | Source: Morgan Ellis/The Standard

Point guard Julie Vanloo, a selection in the WNBA Expansion Draft from the Washington Mystics, felt that infectious energy fire her up when she hit a hot streak from 3-point range at the end of the third quarter. Vanloo, who later joked that she wanted to show off in front of Warriors head coach Steve Kerr, found the bottom of the net on back-to-back-to-back triples on a momentous swing.

“We already had a taste in the preseason game of how that crowd can really be a sixth man for us so that was the goal on that whole run and that’s why people come here,” she said. “This is the Bay Area, this is Chase Center, magic happens here.”

A basketball game with three players, one in black holding the ball and two in white defending. The court has light wood flooring with purple accents.
Julie Vanloo scored 14 points and was one of three Valkyries players to finish in double figures. | Source: Morgan Ellis/The Standard
A crowd of excited sports fans is cheering wildly, with raised arms and enthusiastic expressions. Some hold drinks and phones, showing their support and energy.
Valkyries fans were loud all night long. | Source: Morgan Ellis/The Standard
A group of enthusiastic people, mostly women, are wearing matching jackets and shirts while celebrating. One holds a jacket, and another takes a photo.
Loss, what loss? Valkyries fans dance in Thrive City following the team’s opening night game. | Source: Morgan Ellis/The Standard

Hayes led her team in scoring on the night, supplying 19 points against the Sparks, while Temi Fagbenle and Vanloo added 15 and 14, respectively. While the outcome on the hardwood was not favorable for the Valkyries on their historic ascent, slipping up in the final frame and succumbing to the Sparks’ Kelsey Plum’s 37-point performance, the night was nonetheless a success in its own right — for the growth of and support for women’s hoops.

“It was amazing. I enjoyed myself,” Hayes reflected. “All in all, the crowd really gave us a lot of life out there. I wish we could’ve given a little more back, but at the end of the day, it’s the first game from us. I had fun out there and enjoyed the energy from the crowd.”

Two people are joyfully dancing outside at night. One, dressed as a warrior with a helmet and shield, wears wings and a purple cape. The other is in casual attire.
Valkyries fans dusted off dance moves and home-made team swag. | Source: Morgan Ellis/The Standard

