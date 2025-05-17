All around her, that same sense of emotion — excitement, pride, promise — echoed in thousands of supporters from all over the Bay Area as they flooded into the arena.

“I played basketball myself and I’ve loved it since fifth grade, so full circle moment to have my daughter here with me,” McCray said, savoring the scene at the Chase Center’s Thrive City an hour before tip off. “I get really emotional because I feel like this is such a courageous, ambitious move for the city to show the power behind women’s sports.”

“She needs to witness history,” McCray said, smiling at her 18-month-old daughter, who was clad in violet from her shoes to the ribbons fashioned in her curls.

For San Francisco local and lifelong basketball fan Alyssa McCray, making a family excursion out of the Golden State Valkyries inaugural season opener on Friday night was a no-brainer.

Laurel, a young fan from Lafayette, hoisted a handmade “Big Things in the Bay Area” sign into the evening sky. Max, a San Francisco resident, corralled seven dogs he’d dressed in purple getup on the steps before Thrive City’s array of pregame amusements. Nine-year-old Essie from Piedmont sported a painted GSV icon on her face and a Valkyrie Violet wig to match with her mother’s as she looked onto the blooming mass.

At a restaurant bordering the square, friends Rachel Sunday and Eileen Johnson from the East Bay sat in “Everyone watches women’s sports” t-shirts, watching the magic of the WNBA’s 13th franchise and first expansion team since 2008 come to life.

“We’re both former female athletes — washed up now,” Sunday laughed. “But giving back to the game and supporting it truly with season tickets … was really important to us. It’s really important that young women — and older women, too — have something to cheer on outside of just male sports, which we love too, but spread the love.”

As the night unfolded inside Chase Center, Friday’s celebration only amplified, even as the team suffered an 84-67 loss to the Sparks. The sports-loving Bay Area community, still nursing the sting of the Warriors’ recent NBA playoff exit, honored the historic moment unfolding before it.