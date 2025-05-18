Skip to main content
SF’s sweatiest new party is this Stonestown game room

Nine rooms contain more than 50 games for all-ages, from analog to high-tech. The LED zaniness is almost irresistible.

A group of people is throwing balls at a wall of screens displaying geometric shapes. The main screen reads "CURRENT TARGET," indicating a game or activity.
Move over, laser tag. Each of Activate’s nine rooms contains multiple games — more than 50 in all. | Source: Minh Connors for The Standard
By Astrid Kane

The lasers were coming for us, and we had to dash across the room without touching them. Sweat gathered at our temples, and an electronic voice from above commanded us to dodge the beams. It was like being at a tech-fueled rave or in a video game from the future. 

In reality, we were at the mall. Stonestown Galleria just opened up Activate, the first California outpost of a 40-location chain, and the newest interactive game venue in San Francisco’s most thriving retail center. Joining Round 1 Arcade, Immersive Gamebox, and the escape room Escapology, Activate takes up 8,000 square feet on the top floor of the mall right next Regal Cinema. While the former Westfield mall downtown has emptied of most tenants to become little more than a glorified ghost kitchen, Stonestown is living its best life — in large part due to diversification. It’s as much a gaming and dining destination as a shopping one these days.

People are interacting in a dark room with a glowing blue grid floor, illuminated by blue lights on the walls and some individuals standing on lit squares.
Stonestown Galleria is becoming more of an entertainment zone than a shopping center — and it's thriving. | Source: Minh Connors for The Standard

When The Standard visited Activate Thursday night, its second day of business, the venue was running a promo event that let people game for an hour free of charge. Kids as young as 6 and adults in their 70s were outfitted with electronic wristbands that unlock the doors to each game room.

Activate’s nine rooms each contain several games, both cooperative and competitive. Its fluorescent foyer — as harsh and no-nonsense as an airport check-in kiosk — betrays little evidence of the casino-like frenzy within.

The image shows a store called &quot;ACTIVATE&quot; with a glass front, bright interior lighting, and people inside. In front, there are orange chairs and tables with people sitting.
Activate is sandwiched between Escapology and Regal Cinemas. | Source: Minh Connors for The Standard

Some games, like the basketball classic Hoops, are analog. Others, like a version of Asteroids, are physical versions of classic arcade games. (Instead of firing joystick lasers, players blow up space rocks by lobbing squishy balls at the screen.) The most exciting games, though, often combine physical speed with problem-solving skills. Take Mega Grid, a big room tricked out like the light-up disco floor from “Saturday Night Fever.” Players have one minute to push blue wall-mounted buttons and step on blue tiles without touching any red lights — giving new meaning to the idea of stayin’ alive. 

Three people are smiling and interacting in a dark room illuminated by green neon lights and geometric shapes on the walls.
Tiombe Wiley, left and her daughters Phoenix Valone and Olivia Valone celebrate winning a game of Hide. | Source: Minh Connors for The Standard
The image shows people standing on a glowing red grid floor in a dark room. The walls have small red lights and digital zeros displayed.
Mega Grid is among the most popular games — and it'll make you sweat. | Source: Minh Connors for The Standard

The trippiest game might be Laser, in which players have to cross the room without stepping into the beams — harder than it sounds. Unlike the giant boulder that threatens to steamroll Indiana Jones, we were crushed by nothing more than the shame of our clumsiness.

At 60 minutes for $35 or 90 minutes for $45, gameplay proceeds at a blistering pace. Nearly everything is over in a minute — two at the most, if you manage to pass the first level. The action commences within seconds of entering a room, and when the games end, that computerized voice insists players vacate within 10 seconds. (The floor doesn’t give way to reveal a fiery chasm beneath any stragglers’ feet, but the next group will probably be pawing at the door.) 

A silhouetted figure stands in front of a wall of futuristic screens displaying neon geometric symbols in blue and green.
Some games, such as Strike, involve throwing physical objects at touchscreens. | Source: Minh Connors for The Standard
A child interacts with a touch screen showing a pretzel inside a circle, on a wall with illuminated symbols. They look engaged and curious.
It's fun for kids age 6 to adults in their 70s. | Source: Minh Connors for The Standard

There’s a fair amount of hurry-up-and-wait, but within 20 minutes, this reporter was perspiring heavily from the gleeful chaos. A child yelled at me for inadvertently exiting through one room’s entrance. Noise pollution rendered a few instructions inaudible. And my six-foot, eight-inch fiancé unsurprisingly crushed me at Hoops. But otherwise, it was an enjoyable hour of high-intensity zaniness. 

Activate seems to have won some hardcore fans after two days in business. Stating that some challenges “fit your brain more than others,” Sharon Wong said she and a friend planned to return. “We already got tickets for next time.” 

Website
Activate
Address
3251 20th Ave., Stonestown Galleria 
Price
$35 per person for 60 minutes, $45 for 90 minutes

Astrid Kane can be reached at astrid@sfstandard.com

