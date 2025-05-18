Skip to main content
The San Francisco Standard
Culture

Photos: Bay to Breakers brings the party to the streets

It's not just a race. It's the most San Francisco day there is.

A joyful scene shows two people smiling and sharing a moment in a festive street with colorful outfits and bubbles floating around, surrounded by a lively crowd.
Draped in the San Francisco flag, Theo Piel and Madhuri Mudaliar enjoy the moment. | Source: Camille Cohen for The Standard
By Ezra Wallach

Runners love Bay to Breakers for the race. They pay the fee to get in, start at the Embarcadero, and maybe manage to run all seven and a half miles to the beach.

Everyone else loves Bay to Breakers for the costumed mobile dance party. They simply walk through a gap in the fence, join the festivities wherever they want, and maybe manage to stumble the rest of the way to the beach.

Both methods are pure San Francisco.

A group of people is dressed in tan sheriff uniforms with badges, smiling and interacting at a lively outdoor event. One wears a shiny cowboy hat.
A group of fake sheriffs were off duty Sunday morning. | Source: Camille Cohen for The Standard
A group of people is celebrating, dressed as orange traffic cones. They are smiling and holding drinks, enjoying a lively outdoor event.
A herd of traffic cones roamed the streets from the bay to the beach. | Source: Camille Cohen for The Standard
The image depicts a lively group in colorful, eccentric costumes at an outdoor event, with trees in the background. A person in blue is energetically posing.
Some racers danced with groups, while others got funky on their own. | Source: Camille Cohen for The Standard

“Bay to Breakers is everything that is great about San Francisco,” said Conor Johnston, who was an aide for former Mayor London Breed, as he looked out to Fell Street near the Panhandle, which was full of bodies on a gorgeous, cloudless Sunday morning.

Related

Runners cross a foot race finish line with jubilant shouts and joyfully gestures
Bay to Breakers brings throngs of runners to San Francisco. See photos
Three people are sitting at a bar, laughing and chatting. A TV above shows a basketball game. There are plants and a photo booth in the background.
North Beach’s biggest party block just got an arcade-bar — with a taqueria
A woman laughs while covering her face, standing beside a man in a neon yellow shirt at the San Francisco Marathon finish line, with a blue marathon banner in the background.
How does it feel to finish dead last in the San Francisco Marathon? ‘It’s beautiful’

Johnston was dressed like a “sexy paramedic,” he said, smoking a joint. Fell Street, where he was standing, was filled with people. Most weren’t walking; instead, they were jumping up and down to house music played out of Victorians.

Waldos, bumblebees, popes, Spongebob characters, Greek gods, Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles, crabs, bridge toll signs, makeshift Muni buses, Minions, and the Lorax blurred together in a sea of fun.

A group of five people stands on a staircase outside a building. They wear colorful, eccentric outfits, including fur and sequin tops, and are smiling and chatting.
Partiers packed the stairwells of Victorians on Fell Street. | Source: Camille Cohen for The Standard
The image shows a lively street party with many people in costumes. A person in the foreground is dressed in an outfit made from blue Modelo beer boxes.
A Modelo knight was one of many creatively costumed participants. | Source: Camille Cohen for The Standard
Two women, wearing hats and vibrant outfits, joyfully dance beside a stroller with a dressed-up dog. People enjoy the sunny outdoor scene around them.
A fake animal rides around in a stroller. | Source: Camille Cohen for The Standard

“This is how my parents described San Francisco,” said Sophia Lindsay, a 23-year-old project manager.

Lindsay and others at the parade were sentimental about the festivities, egged on by the drinks in their hands and the several they had been drinking prior. The city, they said, was finally back to being one of a kind.

It had survived not only the pandemic but the just-passing-through “tech bros” who maybe don’t understand how things are supposed to work in these parts.

A person in a cow-themed costume with sunglasses, a nose ring, and large horns holds their hands up. They're outdoors with trees in the background.
A creative bull get-up. | Source: Camille Cohen for The Standard
A person in sunglasses and a gray shirt waves enthusiastically from a cardboard structure resembling an airplane, painted white and red with visible cutouts.
A group in a Muni style bus named “Horny” make their way through a mashpit. | Source: Camille Cohen for The Standard

“One of the roots of all evil in San Francisco has been the conformity and lack of soul,” said Alison Schwartz, a 24-year-old who works in advertising. She, like Lindsay, was dressed as people in a Zoom meeting: business on top, party down low.

Many noted that other major events in the city, like the Pride Parade, are ruled by the allegedly pink-washing corporations that sponsor them, while this event is more NFSW, less sanitized.

A person in a camo hoodie pours from a large bottle into the mouth of a woman in a spotted hat. In the background, people in colorful costumes walk down the street.
Every block, someone is eager to offer alcohol (or a different drug). | Source: Camille Cohen for The Standard
Two women walk outdoors holding large glittery numbers, 6 and 9, adorned with decorations. They smile and wear sunglasses, surrounded by people on a sunny day.
The costumes can be simple: like the number 69. | Source: Camille Cohen for The Standard
A vibrant, colorful crowd of people in costumes, including sharks and aliens, are walking outdoors in a festive, lively atmosphere.
The weirdest of the weird gathered for the race. | Source: Camille Cohen for The Standard

When people see — in full view of cops — naked men wearing only backpacks wandering aimlessly mere yards from a playground, they know they get to be themselves. All you have to do is let the people of San Francisco loose, and they will make their own party. 

“People come here who are not used to being weird,” said Michelle Montoya, 38, who has been going to Bay to Breakers for 25 years. “You have to embrace the culture, and the culture is this.”

Today’s stories straight to your inbox

Everything you need to know to start your day.

Montoya and her friends dressed up as Lady Liberty from the film “Miss Congeniality.” Renee Petton, 40, dressed as the pageant contestant from South Carolina, said the day is an opportunity for self-exression, the greatest of all pleasures.

“There’s so much pain in the world,” she said. “People want to make art.”

A joyful woman wearing a cap blows bubbles surrounded by a lively crowd. People in playful outfits, including a person holding a large card, enjoy the sunny street.
Bubbles are not only for children. | Source: Camille Cohen for The Standard

Ezra Wallach can be reached at ewallach@sfstandard.com

Filed Under

CultureFestivalsSports