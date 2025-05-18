Wilmer Flores doesn’t need a hit to be the Giants’ hero as A’s strategy backfires

Flores should be the last guy teams want to face in RBI situations. He has driven in 42 runs, the most in the majors and one more than the mighty Aaron Judge. Yet the A’s curiously orchestrated a strategy in the final inning just so they could get to Flores.

For the second straight night, Wilmer Flores beat the A’s, this time with little ball. A day after producing a career-high three home runs and eight RBIs in a 9-1 Giants rout, Flores drew a bases-loaded walk in the 10th inning to rubber stamp Saturday night’s 1-0 win before another sellout crowd at Oracle Park.

Want the latest Bay Area sports news delivered to your inbox? Sign up here to receive regular email blasts, plus “The Dime,” our twice-weekly sports newsletter.

More than one person in the Giants’ clubhouse questioned Kotsay’s strategy, but everyone was grateful Flores got the opportunity and won a nine-pitch duel with Miller, who threw six fastballs, one touching 103.9 mph, and two sliders. The fateful pitch was below the zone at 102.2 mph.

With two outs and runners at second and third, A’s manager Mark Kotsay had his hard-throwing closer, Mason Miller, intentionally walk Mike Yastrzemski with Flores on deck. That loaded the bases.

Flores’ latest theatrics overshadowed Landen Roupp’s fabulous six innings, the longest scoreless start of his career, and four relievers tossing a hitless inning apiece, Randy Rodriguez, Tyler Rogers, Ryan Walker, and Camilo Doval.

On his own walk, Flores said, “Hoping to make contact somehow. As the at-bat went longer, I was seeing the fastball a little better, but it’s just a different fastball. I think I was just lucky to foul it off.”

Flores was asked if he was surprised with the intentional walk and said, “I don’t really know what to expect. Just (be) ready.”

“I had full confidence in him against Flores there,” said Kotsay, who was more bothered that the A’s wasted so many earlier opportunities, going 1-for-10 with runners in scoring position.

Kotsay said he had the A’s intentionally walk Yastrzemski because lefties have fared better against Miller this season. Indeed, lefties were hitting at a .286 clip (with a 1.137 OPS) while righties were at .091 (.264 OPS). So Miller versus Mr. RBI, it was.

“We’re not always going to hit everyday, but our pitching is always keeping us in the game,” Flores said. “It’s been the same way all year.”

Birdsong replaces Hicks in rotation

Roupp threw a gem on the day the Giants made a significant rotation change, replacing struggling starter Jordan Hicks with Hayden Birdsong, which wasn’t a major surprise considering Hicks’ inflated 6.55 ERA. Birdsong will start Tuesday against Kansas City.

The rotation could use a boost, ranking a so-so 16th in the majors in ERA, while the bullpen ranks first in ERA. Clearly, the rotation has some catching up to do, and the 23-year-old Birdsong has been summoned to help narrow the gap.

“I’m excited. It’s where I want to be, but I’ve got to pitch,” Birdsong said. “If I hold up my end of it, we’re going to be pretty damn good.”

Birdsong’s upside is considered greater than Hicks’. He has served as a long reliever and won’t need to be eased into the rotation; his last outing, in relief of Hicks, he threw 65 pitches.

“We’re just trying to get it right at this particular time,” manager Bob Melvin said. “Jordan came in last year, signed here as a starter, and came in this year expecting to be a starter, and he was. But we’re just making adjustments a month and a half into the season that potentially is going to make us better.”

Birdsong, with a 2.31 ERA, is developing nicely after making two significant adjustments in spring training – 1) pitching out of the windup for the first time since college in a bid to throw more strikes and 2) moving his feet from the first-base side to the third-base side of the rubber to create a more deceptive angle against right-handed hitters.

So far so good. Birdsong is walking fewer batters – 3.9 walks per nine innings versus 5.4 last year – and is having his way against right-handed hitters, whose batting average against him is .200.