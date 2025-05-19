Sandwich spot: Angel Cafe & Deli, 700 Geary St., Lower Nob Hill

At night, you can find German at his buzzy new Ethiopian-Dominican restaurant Meski, co-owned by Golden State Warrior Draymond Green. But by day, you’ll likely find German at this hole-in-the-wall three blocks away. During Meski’s build-out, German often popped over to Angel for a little break. It reminds him of Italy, including a trip he took to cook in Puglia. “This place feels nostalgic,” he says. “It’s more of a classic spot to get a little cafecito, a little dessert, and a sandwich, and catch up on work and relax a little before the grind.” He keeps his order simple, with soppressata, Monterey jack, onions, and lettuce on a baguette. “It’s simple but delicious. Like a little recharge.”