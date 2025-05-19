Building the perfect deli sandwich is a master class in balance. Imported prosciutto, house-made aioli, and heirloom tomatoes sound great on paper, but the right proportions of standard-issue meats, cheeses, and condiments can yield an equally epic creation. It’s part science, part art, and always better than the sum of its parts.
Though the Bay doesn’t have a signature style, most pros agree that, when it comes to bread, either fresh sourdough or Dutch crunch, the slightly sweet bread that originated here in San Francisco, is the only move.
In the latest edition of our Pro Tips series, we asked 10 chefs, restaurant owners, and bakers to share their favorite neighborhood spots for a quality deli sandwich.
Liv Ringo, co-owner and director of operations, Little Shucker, The Snug, Taco Primo
Sandwich spot: Arguello Market, 782 Arguello Blvd., Inner Richmond
After coming to Arguello for years, Ringo moved to the neighborhood in 2023 (though not just to be closer to her favorite sandwich). In maroon lettering above a cream-colored awning, the market proclaims to be the “home of the world-famous turkey sandwich.” Ringo backs this up: Her go-to is roasted turkey on Dutch crunch with “the works” — plus pepper jack, avocado, and cranberry. She recommends calling ahead to avoid the line but stresses that the sandwiches are “worth the wait.”
Nelson German, chef, Meski
Sandwich spot: Angel Cafe & Deli, 700 Geary St., Lower Nob Hill
At night, you can find German at his buzzy new Ethiopian-Dominican restaurant Meski, co-owned by Golden State Warrior Draymond Green. But by day, you’ll likely find German at this hole-in-the-wall three blocks away. During Meski’s build-out, German often popped over to Angel for a little break. It reminds him of Italy, including a trip he took to cook in Puglia. “This place feels nostalgic,” he says. “It’s more of a classic spot to get a little cafecito, a little dessert, and a sandwich, and catch up on work and relax a little before the grind.” He keeps his order simple, with soppressata, Monterey jack, onions, and lettuce on a baguette. “It’s simple but delicious. Like a little recharge.”
Yuka Ioroi, owner, Cassava
Sandwich spot: Palermo II Delicatessen, 658 Vallejo St., North Beach
Come for the “melt-in-your-mouth” prosciutto, stay for the Italian holiday sweets — that’s Ioroi’s unofficial motto about Palermo II. Ioroi became a regular when she and her husband relocated Cassava to North Beach in 2022. Her favorite is the Palermo II Special, which stars spicy coppa, a tangle of prosciutto, sun-dried tomatoes, artichoke hearts, onions, and provolone — and she always subs the standard focaccia for Dutch crunch.
Isabella Bertorelli, owner, Yo También Cantina
Sandwich spot: Outta Sight Pizza, 422 Larkin St., Tenderloin
When she lived in the Sunset, Bertorelli went to Guerra Quality Meats. Now, she says, that classic Italian butcher is a close second to Outta Sight Pizza. “The pizzas here are truly great — these guys are killing it — but they can also make a really tasty sandwich.” Her non-negotiables are charcuterie meats, pickles or giardiniera, mayo, mustard, cheese, seasoned greens, and “a good bread that’s not overly toasted and is not going to completely ruin the roof of my mouth.” That usually leads her to Outta Sight’s Italian combo sub.
Evan Bloom, owner, Wise Sons Jewish Delicatessen
Sandwich spot: Submarine Center, 820 Ulloa St., West Portal
The walls inside Submarine Center are lined with faded plaques commemorating the greatest moments and players in San Francisco sports history. This no-frills joint is “nothing fancy,” as Bloom puts it, but has perfectly toasted bread that “crackles and makes a crumby mess as you eat it.” He goes with the Classic Submarine, which, per the menu, boasts “two hams, salami, and cheese.” He also picks up macaroni salad and a bag of chips. “It’s a nostalgic spot that hasn’t changed much, if at all, over the years,” Bloom says. “There aren’t many places like this left. It’s a neighborhood gem.” His advice: Order a size down from what you think you want, “because everything is huge.”
Bobby Marhamat, owner, Movida
Sandwich spot: Lucca Delicatessen, 2120 Chestnut St., Marina
“Lucca is my go-to for a classic, no-frills Italian combo done right. It’s been around forever, and the vibe feels like stepping into old-school San Francisco,” Marhamat says. After a long walk through the Marina, he likes to get the Italian combo on a sourdough roll and always adds pickled peppers and house-made dressing. “Ask them to warm up the roll just a bit — it changes the game.”
Jake Godby, owner, Humphry Slocombe
Sandwich spot: The Sentinel, 37 New Montgomery St., Financial District
Hidden in plain sight next to the historic House of Shields bar sits The Sentinel: 250 square feet of sandwich bliss. Godby, a “huge fan” of Dennis Leary since the chef had his popular Lower Nob Hill restaurant Canteen, has been coming to The Sentinel since it opened in 2008. “This place feels like a secret,” he says. To Godby, there are no misses on the small menu, which includes five to six options daily. The rare roast-beef sandwich with smoked onions and horseradish cream cheese is a cult favorite, but if the day’s special is a crispy chicken sandwich with slaw, he recommends you snap it up.
Thomas McNaughton, chef and owner, Flour + Water Hospitality Group
Sandwich spot: The Boys’ Deli, 2222 Polk St., Russian Hill
Don’t be overwhelmed by the abundance of choices at this no-frills deli tucked inside Polk Street Market. Of the 38 specialty sandwiches — and the infinite build-your-own options — McNaughton recommends the San Franpsycho on Dutch crunch, a toasted masterpiece of turkey, gouda, and bacon that’s “sauced to the max” with pesto, garlic spread, and remoulade. He gives a special “shoutout to the red and green pickled peppers,” which really make the sandwich sing.
Jamie Sams, head baker, Jane the Bakery
Sandwich spot: Bite Me Sandwiches, 701 Cole St., Upper Haight
Mr. Pickles was Sams’ go-to until he stumbled upon Bite Me Sandwiches while looking for somewhere to eat near the Panhandle. He orders the Rico Suave on Dutch crunch, served hot with roasted chicken breast, melted jack cheese, and ranch dressing. As much as he loves Dutch crunch, the SF specialty is not the be-all and end-all for Sams. “As a baker, I like to think every bread has a sandwich that fits it. So pumpernickel with smoked fish, whole wheat with PBJ, and baguette for ham. I am never wed to a single bread across all sandwiches.”
Vanessa Lee, owner, Smoke Soul Kitchen
Sandwich spot: Fat Beli Deli, 2598 San Bruno Ave, Portola
For Lee, who grew up in the Bayview, it’s a toss-up between local chain Ike’s Love & Sandwiches and mom-and-pop shop Fat Beli Deli. “I started loving Ike’s back in the day, because you could get a caramel apple sucker with your order,” she says. Nostalgia aside, she loves Ike’s breads and “unique combos with big bold flavors” — and that it serves Zapp’s chips, a nod to the South that she appreciates. But another fave is Fat Beli, where she orders salami and swiss on Dutch crunch. “It’s a neighborhood fave that even my Southern grandparents loved going to, a community gem!”