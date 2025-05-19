The 49ers’ offseason of good faith

OTAs (organized team activities), the focal point of the 49ers’ offseason program, begin this month. They’ll mark the first time that the 49ers convene for 11-on-11 practice work since January, when the 2024 season ended.

Full no-trade clauses have been reserved for big-name quarterbacks in the NFL. The fact the 49ers were willing to award a 25-year-old Purdy with one is a significant indicator of their faith in him — and of the compromising spirit from both sides that made such an early contract resolution possible.

We’ve already gathered a key contractual nugget in a week that should be filled with valuable revelations: According to a source, Purdy’s agent Kyle Strongin successfully negotiated a full no-trade cause into the deal — the first such provision in 49ers history.

Within the next couple of days, the quarterback is expected to formally sign the five-year, $265 million extension that he and the 49ers agreed to on Friday afternoon. And there may be even more news, as the 49ers are simultaneously moving forward fast on a new contract for superstar linebacker Fred Warner.

At that time, Purdy spoke near his locker before entering the offseason that is changing his life forever.

“I want to obviously get it done quick,” Purdy said then. “That would be great. Just so we can get back, get after it with our receivers and our team. Just continue to grow. Because man, we’ve all got to grow together.

“Everyone’s timing is a little different. For me, at the end of the day, I want to win. I want to win for this organization. I’m not the kind of guy that wants any drama associated with anything. I’m here for this organization, my teammates in the locker room, and I want to be really professional about it.”

That quote aged remarkably well. Purdy and the 49ers agreed to terms on May 16, more than two months before the start of training camp and more than three months before the dates that his teammates Nick Bosa (Sept. 6) and Brandon Aiyuk (Aug. 30) signed their extensions in prior years.

A quick resolution was also important to the 49ers, who’d grown weary of their reputation as late finishers in the contract game. Since general manager John Lynch and coach Kyle Shanahan took over in 2017, the 49ers have awarded more big deals and spent more money than almost any other NFL team — but negotiations haven’t come without drama.

This month has seen a 180-degree reversal. Star tight end George Kittle signed a record-breaking extension to begin it. And now Warner is closing in a new contract — which will presumably also set a record at his position — with absolutely no theatrics.

“I get paid plenty already,” Warner said when asked about a new deal month. “That’ll all handle itself out.”