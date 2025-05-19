The 49ers’ offseason of good faith

Welcome to Brock Purdy contract week.
Within the next couple of days, the quarterback is expected to formally sign the five-year, $265 million extension that he and the 49ers agreed to on Friday afternoon. And there may be even more news, as the 49ers are simultaneously moving forward fast on a new contract for superstar linebacker Fred Warner.
We’ve already gathered a key contractual nugget in a week that should be filled with valuable revelations: According to a source, Purdy’s agent Kyle Strongin successfully negotiated a full no-trade cause into the deal — the first such provision in 49ers history.
Full no-trade clauses have been reserved for big-name quarterbacks in the NFL. The fact the 49ers were willing to award a 25-year-old Purdy with one is a significant indicator of their faith in him — and of the compromising spirit from both sides that made such an early contract resolution possible.
OTAs (organized team activities), the focal point of the 49ers’ offseason program, begin this month. They’ll mark the first time that the 49ers convene for 11-on-11 practice work since January, when the 2024 season ended.
Subscribe to The Dime
News, gossip, and inside-the-locker-room access for Bay Area sports fans, every Friday and Monday.
At that time, Purdy spoke near his locker before entering the offseason that is changing his life forever.
“I want to obviously get it done quick,” Purdy said then. “That would be great. Just so we can get back, get after it with our receivers and our team. Just continue to grow. Because man, we’ve all got to grow together.
“Everyone’s timing is a little different. For me, at the end of the day, I want to win. I want to win for this organization. I’m not the kind of guy that wants any drama associated with anything. I’m here for this organization, my teammates in the locker room, and I want to be really professional about it.”
That quote aged remarkably well. Purdy and the 49ers agreed to terms on May 16, more than two months before the start of training camp and more than three months before the dates that his teammates Nick Bosa (Sept. 6) and Brandon Aiyuk (Aug. 30) signed their extensions in prior years.
A quick resolution was also important to the 49ers, who’d grown weary of their reputation as late finishers in the contract game. Since general manager John Lynch and coach Kyle Shanahan took over in 2017, the 49ers have awarded more big deals and spent more money than almost any other NFL team — but negotiations haven’t come without drama.
This month has seen a 180-degree reversal. Star tight end George Kittle signed a record-breaking extension to begin it. And now Warner is closing in a new contract — which will presumably also set a record at his position — with absolutely no theatrics.
“I get paid plenty already,” Warner said when asked about a new deal month. “That’ll all handle itself out.”
Was that the first time an A-list player has ever said he doesn’t need more money while in the midst of a contract negotiation? Maybe. But Warner’s words fit thematically with what’s happening at 49ers HQ. Call it the offseason of good faith. Star players and team management are clearly focused on finding common ground — in the cases of Purdy and Kittle, it turns out there was a lot of it.
In the case of Warner, who still has two years left on his existing contract, the 49ers can benefit from lowering his skyrocketing salary-cap hits. They approach $30 million for both the 2025 and 2026 seasons. A new deal for Warner would include bonuses that would be prorated against the cap, thereby opening up near-term cap space for the team while pouring new money into the 28-year-old linebacker’s bank account.
It’s also a way for the 49ers to reward Warner with a vault back to the top spot in the NFL’s linebacker pay rankings. His $19 million per-year average currently ranks No. 2 behind Baltimore’s Roquan Smith, who makes $20 million per year.
For reliably excellent players, such maneuvers fit the “win-win” billing. Warner, Purdy, and Kittle all fall into that category of dependability. And soon — maybe in time for next week’s OTAs — all three of those pillars will be under new contracts.
It evokes memories of Purdy’s final quote before he headed into the offseason.
“Let’s roll,” Purdy said. “Let’s get after this offseason together.”