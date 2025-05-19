The odds were stacked against Roger Lwin when he set out to open yet another restaurant in a Polk Gulch building where they were known to die. Sixteen eateries had come and gone in just three decades. Neighbors said the building was “cursed.”

Winking at the site’s notorious reputation, Lwin opened Hex Bar & Kitchen in 2015. But his restaurant, too, fell prey to the curse — and it only grew stronger after Hex shut its doors in 2017.