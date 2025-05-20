“Crews let the fire burn itself out, because water would energize the fire and create a more dangerous situation,” said Cheryl Hurd, a spokesperson for the fire department said.

BART had hoped repairs would be made so trains could run again for the afternoon commute. By 5:30 p.m., limited trains were running between the Dublin and Bay Fair stations on the blue line and the Hayward and Berryessa stations on the orange line. But as of 8 p.m., full service had not yet been restored. Commuters were advised to look for alternate modes of transportation until then.