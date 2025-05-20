Just a normal rush hour on BART. Then Olivia Wilde and Seth Rogen hopped aboard

For the real commuters at Glen Park Station who realized what was going on, it was a pretty exciting turn of events — not least because they might end up being in the film. BART rider Crystal White was snapping pics of Rogen with excitement: “There he is!” she giggled.

Carrying a commuter bike and rocking a gray helmet, Rogen melted into the crowd. “I’m a regular commuter,” he told The Standard, as he headed down the escalator with Wilde to shoot another take.

The actors were shooting a scene for Wilde’s latest directorial feature, “The Invite,” which follows two couples played by Rogen, Wilde, Penelope Cruz, and Edward Norton, according to Variety . The production will be in town Wednesday, too.

Seth Rogen and Olivia Wilde rode BART for hours Tuesday afternoon, right in the middle of rush hour. Rolling between Glen Park Station and Daly City, the Hollywood A-listers blended right in with actual passengers on their way home from work.

One passenger on a Daly City-bound train was seen taking out his headphones and looking around perplexed as Wilde, followed by a large film camera on a dolly and a slew of crew members, boarded the car to begin a live shot. Whether he realized it or not, he might end up in the movie.

“Is this a movie? It looks like a movie!” said Brandi Silva, who had just gotten off work at a hardware store in the Mission. “So cool.” She catches the train from Glen Park every day, but this was the first time she’d seen a film being shot there.

That goes for anyone who happened across the Glen Park Station Tuesday afternoon, including this reporter, who approached a group of commuters to ask how they felt about the film, only to find out they were extras and the cameras were rolling.

Around 20 paid extras milled about, indistinguishable from everyone else, except for when crew members in yellow vests corralled them all into one area. “Stay behind Seth!” a crew member yelled.

It’s not easy to shoot a movie in public, especially when you have to time your shots around arriving BART trains. (There were no delays on the line during the hour or so we observed the filming.)

But things were running smoothly at the station, according to BART Police officer N. Navarro, who was keeping watch. “This is the most abnormal thing that’s happened at a BART station since I’ve been here,” he said — which is definitely saying something.