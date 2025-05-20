Skip to main content
The San Francisco Standard
Rookie cop fired after high-speed DUI crash

Ryan Chung-Yan Kwong, 28, has been charged for allegedly causing a drunken crash just over a day after graduating from the police academy.

The image shows uniforms of San Francisco police officers, featuring patches with an eagle emblem and the words "San Francisco Police" on dark blue fabric.
A rookie San Francisco cop has been fired. | Source: Minh Connors for The Standard
By Jonah Owen Lamb

The San Francisco Police Department has fired a rookie cop who was arrested on suspicion of causing a drunken car crash that critically injured at least one person. 

“He is no longer employed by the department,” SFPD communications director Evan Sernoffsky told The Standard by phone Tuesday.

Early Saturday, a little more than a day after graduating from the police academy, Ryan Chung-Yan Kwong, 28, allegedly drove into another car in the Outer Sunset, the SFPD said. All new academy graduates are subject to a period of probationary employment that typically lasts six months.

The high-speed crash occurred around 2 a.m. on Sunset Boulevard between Rivera and Santiago streets and left Kwong, his passenger, and three people in the other vehicle injured, according to the SFPD.

A person wearing a dark uniform with a badge on the chest stands among others in similar attire. The background is slightly blurred, focusing on the central figure.
Ryan Chung-Yan Kwong's police academy graduation photo. | Source: SFPD

Kwong was booked into jail at 8:18 a.m. Saturday. He has since been charged with four counts of driving under the influence of alcohol causing injury, four counts of driving under the influence of alcohol with a 0.08% blood alcohol concentration causing injury, and three counts of reckless driving causing injury, the San Francisco district attorney’s office announced Tuesday.

The DA’s office said Kwong’s blood alcohol concentration was greater than 0.15%. He is scheduled to be arraigned Wednesday afternoon.

Kwong was a member of the 284th SFPD academy class, officials confirmed. The recruits — part of the biggest SFPD academy class in six years — were sworn in Thursday by outgoing Chief Bill Scott at the Scottish Rite Masonic Center on 19th Avenue.

‘This is a red flag’

Current and former San Francisco police officers are raising questions about the thoroughness of background checks into Kwong.

Instagram and social media posts that showed Kwong partying should have prevented his hiring, or at least raised red flags about his suitability as an officer, three current law enforcement officers and four former cops told The Standard.

Five men are posing, making rude gestures. One in the center holds a statue, wearing a shirt with a baby face. The atmosphere is casual with bright lighting.
A screenshot from Kwong's social media shows him holding a bottle of tequila and flipping off the camera with both hands. | Source: Supplied

In one image, he is pictured holding a case of Hennessy on his shoulder; in another, he stands with a group of men, tequila bottle in hand, flipping the bird at the camera.

“To me, this is a red flag. This guy lacks the maturity to do the job. This speaks to his character,” said former police union president Tony Montoya, referencing the tequila photo. “He should have been disqualified just from this photo alone. How was this not a concern? I’m gonna be very candid. The SFPD has lowered their standards, and it shows.”

One former officer said Kwong was a “fucking moron” for posting the images to a social media account.

Other former officers said social media posts would not necessarily bar someone from being hired, but Kwong should have been questioned about them.

“The social media stuff would have definitely been a problem had it been revealed pre-hire,” said one former SFPD officer who does background investigations and spoke on condition of anonymity. “Not sure if that alone would have barred him from hire, but I’m confident other more qualified candidates may have been sought after.”

Another former officer said that while the social media posts should have prompted the investigator to ask questions about Kwong’s conduct, they may not have barred him from being hired in an age when people post nearly everything about their lives.

Security camera footage shows the suspected DUI crash Saturday. | Source: Courtesy

The crash happened less than a week after Mayor Daniel Lurie announced plans to boost SFPD staffing by speeding up hiring and reviewing academy standards to improve graduation rates “without compromising standards.” The mayor’s plan to rebuild the ranks comes just a couple of weeks after Assistant Chief David Lazar pitched the idea of shortening the academy’s duration from nine months to six to get more officers on the streets faster.

The SFPD did not respond to a request for comment about who conducted the background check into Kwong or whether it is being reviewed to see if critical information was missed.

Jonah Owen Lamb can be reached at jonah@sfstandard.com

