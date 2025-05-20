Hiring of new grads by the 15 largest tech companies has fallen by more than 50% since 2019, according to a new report from VC firm SignalFire. While hiring for mid- and senior-level roles rebounded last year following mass layoffs across all levels in 2023, it declined at the entry level. The gap between the overall unemployment level and that of recent college grads recently reached an all-time high, according to census data.

Graduating seniors are right to feel anxious about their career prospects. Compared with the situation a decade ago — or even a few years earlier — the job market facing this crop of graduates is grim.

Instead, he has eight interviews lined up, including at major tech firms, but no certain roles.

Johnn Cabacungan, a 21-year-old from Los Angeles, flashed a toothy smile as he looked for his crew Saturday in the crush of people outside UC Berkeley’s California Memorial Stadium after commencement. A media studies major, Cabacungan has a string of internships at Adobe and other companies on his résumé and served as president of UC Berkeley’s consulting club. He’s the kind of gunner who in recent years would have had a cushy job waiting for him.

Billy Meneses, 21-year-old public policy student, said he’s seen job prospects change dramatically since he started at Stanford University three years ago. “I don’t think college is going to guarantee you a job at all,” Meneses said. “Even at a place like Stanford, it may be easier, but it’s still hard if you aren’t developing hard skills.”

Even Berkeley graduates who have jobs lined up are not thrilled about the state of the economy. Manas Chithirala, who majored in industrial engineering and is set to work as an engineer at Walmart, said he simply “got lucky.”

“Times have changed, and lean is in,” said Heather Doshay, SignalFire’s head of talent. “Companies are prioritizing experienced hires over junior talent, and we’re seeing smaller funding rounds, shrinking teams, fewer new grad programs, and the rise of AI all contributing to this downturn.”

Early in the pandemic, workers had an edge. Tech firms dramatically ramped up hiring, giving unprecedented economic power to workers at all levels, and the broad acceptance of hybrid and remote work widened the pool of potential employers. But that superheated job market gave way to waves of layoffs across Silicon Valley starting in 2023 . Deep economic uncertainty is making employers think twice about investing in new hires, while AI is rapidly assuming job functions once reserved for interns and other early-career workers.

“It used to be the land of milk and honey, where students had considerable choice,” said Paul Ganting, director of career services at San Francisco State’s business school. “ But that abundance just isn’t there anymore.”

The draw of attending UC Berkeley or Stanford has long been the access they provide to the job- and wealth-creation machine of nearby Silicon Valley. But the excited spring small talk about interviews and offers has increasingly been replaced by fretting about the future.

A tale of two job markets

Since 2021, the average age of technical hires has increased by three years, as companies become increasingly unwilling to invest in training junior talent, according to SignalFire. AI isn’t the only culprit, but it’s a significant one, as Salesforce , Shopify , and other firms have explicitly said they are looking to meet their growth needs with code rather than humans.

Before the pandemic, new grads accounted for 15% of hires at Big Tech companies; now, the figure is 7%. Meanwhile, startups, which used to be a haven for those unable to land gigs at the so-called Magnificent 7, are shrinking in headcount and hiring less entry-level talent.

James O’Brien, a computer science professor at UC Berkeley who advises startups, said it used to be common for seniors, fresh out of summer internships, to receive five-figure sign-on bonuses on top of six-figure job offers from multiple Big Tech companies. Today, as many of his students struggle to land post-graduation jobs, the startups he’s working with are shunning entry-level employees.

“Right now, the only type of employee anybody’s interested in hiring is a relatively heavyweight senior person who is very technical,” O’Brien said. Previously, startups would typically hire one senior person and two or three early-career coders to assist, he said. But AI holds advantages over those junior employees.

“They ask, ‘Why hire an undergraduate when AI is cheaper and quicker?’” said O’Brien, adding that while AI-generated code isn’t top-tier, neither is code written by new grads. The key difference, he said, is that the iterative process to make AI code better takes minutes, while a junior coder might need days for the same task.