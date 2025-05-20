Where the Warriors go from here as a pivotal offseason begins

The Warriors’ offseason is here, initiated prematurely because of Steph Curry’s left hamstring strain in Game 1 of the Western Conference semifinals. The team will never know how far Curry could’ve taken it, but Steve Kerr has said he believes they could’ve gone the distance.

The NBA is a never-ending cycle of thinking ahead. Even when the Warriors were surging toward the postseason and then playing their most exciting games of the season in the first and second round, Golden State had basketball operations staffers scattered around the country scouting at showcases, grinding tape, and crunching numbers to search for an edge in roster construction.

It was a successful season considering how the Warriors reinvented themselves on the fly with Jimmy Butler, but one that ended in a “what if.”

The prevailing thought throughout the exit interviews is that the Warriors are close to championship contention . Building around the core of Curry, Butler, and Draymond Green is the most realistic path to improvement.

Teams can make qualifying offers to pending restricted free agents until June 29. The Warriors are expected to do so with Jonathan Kuminga. Making a qualifying offer is the formal mechanism that gives teams the right of first refusal for restricted free agents.

Free agents

Both Looney and Payton have more value to the Warriors than they would other teams, which makes it possible for Golden State to retain them at reasonable numbers.

Pat Spencer is also a restricted free agent, and the Warriors will likely be able to retain him as a backcourt depth piece. Reserves Kevin Knox and Braxton Key are unrestricted free agents.

Looney, 29, remains an elite offensive rebounder and a smart positional defender but is otherwise limited as a 6-foot-9 center. Payton, 32, comes with a long injury history but knows how to play next to Curry and is a strong point-of-attack defender when healthy.

State of the cap

The Warriors’ financials are subject to significant fluctuation. The biggest potential for change will be how they handle Kuminga.

Beyond Golden State’s core trio, the Warriors have Brandin Podziemski, Buddy Hield, Moses Moody, Trayce Jackson-Davis (team option), Quinten Post, and Gui Santos (team option) under contract. That adds up to about $170.5 million before filling out the rest of the roster.

The Jonathan Kuminga situation

An up-and-down season for Kuminga likely depressed the market for him, though his four-game showcase against Minnesota in the second round could have revived it. At 22, Kuminga remains a high-ceiling prospect who can already put pressure on the rim at an elite level. But he has struggled to fit into Golden State’s read-and-react offensive system, to impact the game defensively, and consistently secure rebounds.

Kuminga and the team failed to agree to a contract extension before the 2024-25 season. Kuminga’s camp was believed to be seeking upward of $30 million per year.

Once the Warriors complete the formality of extending Kuminga a qualifying offer, he’ll become a restricted free agent. That means the Warriors can match any offer sheet he receives.

The most likely paths for the Warriors and Kuminga would be to either retain him or find a partner to sign-and-trade him. Golden State likely won’t let him leave for nothing in return.

If a change of scenery is the desired route, the sign-and-trade tactic would make sense. The Warriors could sign him to a number up to $38.7 million per year and trade him to an interested team, with his outgoing salary counting as half of his average annual value. Kuminga’s contract could be aggregated with other salaries in a bigger transaction as well.

Keeping Kuminga would likely push the Warriors into at least the first apron. There are some roster-building restrictions for teams operating in the first apron, but they’re not nearly as prohibitive as those associated with the second apron.