Grateful Dead at Golden Gate Park: How to get tickets for 60th anniversary shows

Grateful Dead fans can sign up now to buy tickets next week for Dead & Company concerts Aug. 1-3 in Golden Gate Park.
Buyers who sign up to receive a passcode can purchase tickets during the presale period starting May 28 at 10 a.m. The general public can buy tickets two days later.
A variety of ticket packages will be available during the presale period, including the $1,725 three-day VIP pass, which offers fast entry, exclusive lounges, upgraded bathrooms, a front-row viewing area and full-service bars.
A basic three-day pass will cost $635. The price for a single-day ticket, which will be released later, starts at $245. California firefighters may enter a lottery on June 4 for a chance to buy $60 tickets., organizers announced.
The shows are expected to draw up to 60,000 attendees each day at the park’s Polo Fields. Opening acts will include bluegrass picker Billy Strings, singer-songwriter Sturgill Simpson, and the Trey Anastasio Band, the Phish guitarist’s solo act.
The surviving members of the Dead, Bob Weir and Mickey Hart, are playing with Dead & Company, while John Mayer fills in on lead guitar and vocals.
The shows could generate tens of millions of dollars in economic activity, Mayor Daniel Lurie’s office said. Dead & Company’s three concerts in 2023 generated $31 million in local economic activity, according to officials.