Outgoers is a weekly column published in partnership with the event newsletter of the same name founded by Josh Constine. Each week, Outgoers texts readers a list of San Francisco events and activities worthy of their time. The Standard features those events, plus a few extra, every week. Sign up for Outgoers by clicking this link on your phone.
This monthly block party takes over Folsom with street DJs, Latin-reggae bands, food pop-ups, and dozens of local businesses keeping SoMa alive.
- Date and time
- Thursday, May 22, 5 p.m.
If you can stomach the crypto talk, celebrate Bitcoin Pizza Day at Berlinhouse’s 16-floor tower to commiserate some dude spending 10,000 BTC (now worth $1 billion) for two pizzas in 2010.
- Website
- Register
- Date and time
- Thursday, May 22, 5 to 11 p.m.
Dev teams face off in rounds like “Guess the prompt” and “Debug this code,” with food, drinks, and prizes from OpenAI, SignalFire, and Langflow.
- Website
- Register
- Date and time
- Thursday, May 22, 6 to 9 p.m.
Cut, collage, and watercolor your way to a framed Matisse-inspired piece in this playful Haight Street workshop — no experience needed.
- Date and time
- Thursday, May 22, 6 to 8 p.m.
- Address
- 663 Haight St.
The electro-R&B duo brings gorgeously sad tales of lost love to this BottleRock pre-party at SoMa’s top nightclub.
- Date and time
- Thursday, May 22, 9 p.m.
- Address
- 1015 Folsom, 1015 Folsom St.
A free daytime concert with SF acts like Treasures and Pleeay playing Beatles-esque pop, gritty rock, and electronic dance music, with accompanying ballet.
- Date and time
- Saturday, May 24, 12 to 4 p.m.
- Address
- 75 Hagiwara Tea Garden Dr.
Enjoy golden hour with feel-good beats from Label B2B JTVK and more on a downtown rooftop with sweeping views.
- Date and time
- Saturday, May 24, 3 to 8 p.m.
A secret-location day party from NinetySixBulls with deep house, minimal beats, and dusk-to-dark sets.
- Date and time
- Saturday, May 24, 4 p.m.
- Address
- Secret location
A queer street party, co-presented by the Chinese Culture Center, with a Pride procession, interactive art, runway show, and DJs spinning Eastern oldies at a rooftop silent disco.
- Date and time
- Saturday, May 24, 6 to 10 p.m.
- Address
- 800 Grant Ave.
This intimate Mission venue, draped in foliage, hosts raucous dance parties packed to the walls, this time featuring global bass and reggaeton.
- Date and time
- Saturday, May 24, 8 p.m.
- Address
- Arcana, 2512 Mission St.
The Mission’s biggest street party offers 20 blocks of music, dance, and dazzling costumes celebrating Latin American and Caribbean cultures.
- Date and time
- Sunday, May 25, 9:30 a.m.
- Address
- 24th and Bryant streets
The dance soundscape master Bonobo plays an extended daytime DJ set poolside at SF’s beloved indie hotel hangout.
- Date and time
- Sunday, May 25, 1 p.m.
- Address
- Phoenix Hotel, 601 Eddy St.
Two Feet plays baby-making music, with deep bass, soaring guitar riffs, and moody swagger to keep you swaying.
- Date and time
- Sunday, May 25, 9 p.m.
- Address
- August Hall, 420 Mason St.