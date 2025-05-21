Skip to main content
13 fun events in SF this week, from Carnaval to a day rave in Golden Gate Park

What's worthy of your time this week? We'll help you choose.

Two people are dancing energetically on a street at night, while a small crowd watches and some hold drinks. There's a chain-link fence and graffiti in the background.
SoMa Nights brings the party to Folsom Street once a month. | Source: Izzy Alemu/SoMa Nights
By Josh Constine

Outgoers is a weekly column published in partnership with the event newsletter of the same name founded by Josh Constine. Each week, Outgoers texts readers a list of San Francisco events and activities worthy of their time. The Standard features those events, plus a few extra, every week. Sign up for Outgoers by clicking this link on your phone.

SoMa Nights community festival

This monthly block party takes over Folsom with street DJs, Latin-reggae bands, food pop-ups, and dozens of local businesses keeping SoMa alive.

Website
Details
Date and time
Thursday, May 22, 5 p.m.
Address
Folsom between 6th and 7th streets

Global pizza party at Frontier Tower

If you can stomach the crypto talk, celebrate Bitcoin Pizza Day at Berlinhouse’s 16-floor tower to commiserate some dude spending 10,000 BTC (now worth $1 billion) for two pizzas in 2010.

A group of people are gathered indoors, with some sitting and others standing by a wall. A wooden map of California is mounted on the wall behind them.
A town hall at the Frontier Tower. | Source: Minh Connors for The Standard
Website
Register
Date and time
Thursday, May 22, 5 to 11 p.m.
Address
Frontier Tower, 995 Market St.

AI trivia night for engineers

Dev teams face off in rounds like “Guess the prompt” and “Debug this code,” with food, drinks, and prizes from OpenAI, SignalFire, and Langflow.

Website
Register
Date and time
Thursday, May 22, 6 to 9 p.m.
Address
Standard Deviant Brewing, Pier 70

My Friends Do Cool Sh!t art workshop


Cut, collage, and watercolor your way to a framed Matisse-inspired piece in this playful Haight Street workshop — no experience needed.

Website
Tickets
Date and time
Thursday, May 22, 6 to 8 p.m.
Address
663 Haight St.

Drama DJ set at 1015 

The electro-R&B duo brings gorgeously sad tales of lost love to this BottleRock pre-party at SoMa’s top nightclub.

Website
Tickets
Date and time
Thursday, May 22, 9 p.m.
Address
1015 Folsom, 1015 Folsom St.

Retro-Future Revue at GG bandshell

A free daytime concert with SF acts like Treasures and Pleeay playing Beatles-esque pop, gritty rock, and electronic dance music, with accompanying ballet.

Website
Details
Date and time
Saturday, May 24, 12 to 4 p.m.
Address
75 Hagiwara Tea Garden Dr.

Vaulted Sky rooftop party at Hibernia

Enjoy golden hour with feel-good beats from Label B2B JTVK and more on a downtown rooftop with sweeping views.

Website
Tickets
Date and time
Saturday, May 24, 3 to 8 p.m.
Address
The Hibernia Bank Rooftop, 1 Jones St.

Mnml SF presents Void

A secret-location day party from NinetySixBulls with deep house, minimal beats, and dusk-to-dark sets.

Website
Tickets
Date and time
Saturday, May 24, 4 p.m.
Address
Secret location

Chinatown Pride: We are immortal 

A queer street party, co-presented by the Chinese Culture Center, with a Pride procession, interactive art, runway show, and DJs spinning Eastern oldies at a rooftop silent disco.

Website
Details
Date and time
Saturday, May 24, 6 to 10 p.m.
Address
800 Grant Ave.

Carnaval party at Arcana

This intimate Mission venue, draped in foliage, hosts raucous dance parties packed to the walls, this time featuring global bass and reggaeton.

Website
Tickets
Date and time
Saturday, May 24, 8 p.m.
Address
Arcana, 2512 Mission St.

Grand parade for Carnaval 

The Mission’s biggest street party offers 20 blocks of music, dance, and dazzling costumes celebrating Latin American and Caribbean cultures.

A vibrant parade scene features dancers in colorful, feathered costumes with pink and green accents, performing energetically on a city street.
Last year's Carnaval parade. | Source: Paul Kuroda for The Standard
Website
Details
Date and time
Sunday, May 25, 9:30 a.m.
Address
24th and Bryant streets

Bonobo at Phoenix Hotel 

The dance soundscape master Bonobo plays an extended daytime DJ set poolside at SF’s beloved indie hotel hangout.

Website
Tickets
Date and time
Sunday, May 25, 1 p.m.
Address
Phoenix Hotel, 601 Eddy St.

Two Feet sexy blues dance at August Hall 

Two Feet plays baby-making music, with deep bass, soaring guitar riffs, and moody swagger to keep you swaying.

Website
Tickets
Date and time
Sunday, May 25, 9 p.m.
Address
August Hall, 420 Mason St.

Josh Constine can be reached at outgoers@sfstandard.com

