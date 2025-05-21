We need to talk about Kellergate

My takeaway? The dance between critic and chef has always been just that — a charade at best, or an “ugly ballet,” as my colleague Astrid Kane astutely put it. Understandably, everyone is out for themselves. Sensitive chefs (even 69-year-old world-famous ones) who put their hearts and souls into their restaurants want the attention — but only when it is adoring. In turn, writers are always looking for a story that will turn all eyes on them. Except when it’s a critical eye.



After the Chronicle’s Top 100 was released (which, pointedly, did not include The French Laundry), Chung Fegan got an earful from many in the industry, including myself in this newsletter, faulting her for the ranking strategy as well as the omission of some very important restaurants. She clearly felt the sting of being publicly criticized. In a somewhat sheepish follow-up addressing the haters, she said, “I’m being clear-eyed about the situation, they probably don’t love me. … I’m an outsider writing words that can impact livelihoods.”



The power dynamic is different, however. A bad review that lives infinitum on the internet can cut a restaurant off at the knees. But a writer’s controversial opinion probably won’t put their work in jeopardy — if anything, it will just bring more clicks to their publication. In this case, the writer holds the power. The only thing the chef can do to fight back? Kick them out.