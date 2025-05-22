After finishing his shift at the ski resort, he’d take the bus to a restaurant on the Lake Tahoe waterfront, where he bussed tables and washed dishes. But coworkers remember him carrying his load lightly.

Within days, Miller, who was in Tahoe on a temporary H-2B work visa, learned to ski and fell in love with the sport. Like many international workers who are brought to the expensive, labor-deficient area to do seasonal jobs, Miller worked multiple gigs in often difficult conditions.

“The grin that came across his face was one of the biggest smiles I’ve ever seen on anyone’s face,” a former coworker said. “You could tell that he just really enjoyed being out there.”

Vinton Miller had never seen snow before. But by his second day of work at Palisades Tahoe, the 29-year-old Jamaican was in the thick of it.

But when Miller returned in November 2023 for his second season, he wasn’t the same guy.

“He was a real happy guy,” one said. “You didn’t see him with a frown on his face. You didn’t see him in a bad mood.”

“They knew about it, and that’s what makes this so much more egregious,” said Sheila Mohsini, an attorney for Miller’s family.

Miller’s family contends that the parks officer who killed him was out of his jurisdiction and that responding police should have taken the reported mental health struggles into account. According to the documents, Miller was diagnosed with schizophrenia in December 2023 at Reno Behavioral Health Hospital after deputies placed him on a psychiatric hold, known as a 5150. While at the facility Dec. 19, he allegedly threatened to harm hospital staff and his wife, causing Placer sheriff’s deputies to take another report.

Police files and other documents obtained by The Standard through public records requests shed new light on the shooting and the events leading up to it, raising questions about Palisades’ treatment of Miller and the coordination — or lack thereof — among the law enforcement agencies involved.

“Knowing the man that he was, he wasn’t a violent guy,” the former coworker said. “Now everybody’s only going to know about him because of the worst day of his life.”

Less than 30 minutes later, a California State Parks officer shot him in the back outside the resort’s corporate offices in Olympic Valley. Miller died at the scene .

On Jan. 25, 2024, Palisades staff called 911 to report that Miller was acting “irrationally” and appeared to be in psychosis. He was again transported to the hospital but allowed to leave after officials determined he did not meet the criteria for a psychiatric hold. The next morning, Miller allegedly threatened a Palisades housing manager with a kitchen knife and stole the man’s company truck.

He told a coworker that doctors back home had changed his medication and that he didn’t feel right. One day, someone reported that Miller was acting paranoid on the shuttle to the lodge at Alpine, which is part of the Palisades resort. He believed that people in Jamaica were trying to hurt him and that those around him would be hurt too. On Dec. 15, Placer County sheriff’s deputies chased Miller around the Alpine parking lot as he screamed “Shoot me,” according to police reports. They placed him on a psychiatric hold in a hospital for several days.

State parks, CHP, and the Placer County Sheriff’s Office declined to comment on the lawsuit. Yarbrough and Guillemin did not respond to requests for comment.

“The truth of Vinton’s killing is all on video,” Mohsini said in a statement Wednesday. “While nothing will bring back Vinton, this is the first step on the journey to justice for [him] and his family. It is important the truth be told, and there be accountability for those who ruthlessly and wrongly ended his life.”

On May 15, his family sued the state parks ranger who shot him, Matthew Yarbrough, and a California Highway Patrol officer, Clayton Guillemin, along with state parks, CHP, the Placer County Sheriff’s Office, and others for wrongful death. The complaint, filed in U.S. District Court, alleges negligence, excessive force, and other civil rights violations. Miller’s wife, child, and estate are listed as plaintiffs.

‘Why are you calling the cops on a Black guy in distress?’

The former Palisades manager said that of the 40 or so people on his team in 2022-23, only 10 or 12 were U.S. citizens. The rest were there on H-2B or J-1 visas, nonimmigrant work permits for temporary, seasonal workers or foreign exchange visitors.

Miller’s former manager estimated that about 75% of Palisades employees during the ski season are in Tahoe on international work visas. This is common practice in the ski industry, which for decades has relied on foreign workers to offset shortages of domestic laborers, who are less willing to take short-term seasonal jobs with few benefits or job protections in areas with soaring housing costs and dwindling supplies of rental units.

Palisades is owned and operated by Alterra Mountain Company, a Denver-based conglomerate that itself is a joint venture overseen by a pair of private equity firms: KSL Capital Partners and Henry Crown and Company. According to Moody’s Investors Service , Alterra, which runs over a dozen ski resorts, generated $1.7 billion in revenue between January 2022 and January 2023. Since the 2020-21 season, the price of a lift ticket at Palisades has increased by almost 82% — from $159 to $289 for an adult day pass.

It’s unclear how many times Palisades called the sheriff’s office for help with Miller. Investigative documents cited previous police contacts with him, but the sheriff’s office declined to share those reports or to comment on other incidents, citing medical privacy laws.

“Why are you calling the cops on a Black guy that is fucking in distress?” he said. “Do you watch the news? They’re killing them. Like, handle it a different way.”

Another former employee who supervised Miller during the 2022-23 season and was aware of his mental health struggles the following year said he thought the resort “grossly mishandled and neglected the entire situation.”

Those who worked closely with Miller were offered the opportunity to speak with counselors after the shooting, one worker recalled. “I wanted to laugh in their face,” he said. “Obviously, they didn’t offer it to Vinton. … They let the police and the hospitals deal with him.”

Two of Miller’s former coworkers at Palisades, who spoke to The Standard on the condition of anonymity for fear of retribution, said they wished the ski resort had provided him with mental health services in the weeks before his killing.

“They’ll come back, struggling, like, ‘Hey, I really need to work. I don’t know what I’m going to do. I just got laid off, and I got my rent to pay,’” he said.

The owner of the restaurant Miller worked at during his first season said visa holders often ask him for work until the resorts give them full-time schedules. When the holidays pass and the mountain slows down, they often return to the restaurant.

At the start of the season, Cisneros earned $15.50 an hour before getting a bump to $16. She said she felt “lucky” because she typically worked five days a week, noting that she’d heard about other visa holders working only eight hours total.

Though Miller and his wife, who was also working at Alpine on a visa, secured a place to live through Palisades, visa holders often have to fend for themselves in what is a difficult and expensive housing market , even for locals. Daphna Cisneros, a student from Peru who worked last winter at a restaurant at another ski resort, Northstar, lived in a four-bedroom house with 14 other J-1 holders. Originally, there were 12 of them, she said, but they added a few more to reduce the monthly rent from $800 to $650 per person.

“I ended up driving a whole bunch of them home throughout the season,” the former employee said.

The former manager said Palisades provides few resources to employees on visas. Many migrant workers who work at the ski resorts rely on the Tahoe Truckee Area Regional Transit system to get to work. And when TART shuts down because of a major snowstorm, it can take them hours to get home.

“There had to be something wrong,” he said. “Why would he flip a switch?”

When he heard about Miller allegedly stealing a housing manager’s truck, leading police on a chase, and ending up dead, he wondered if Palisades had exploited him to the point that he snapped.

“All the big resorts, they’re using these [visa workers],” the restaurant owner said. “They bring them in, they sponsor them, and then they only work them for a little bit of time, and who knows what their expectations are.”

The restaurant operator, who requested anonymity to protect his business, acknowledged that resorts need to operate efficiently. If there isn’t enough snow, they can’t run lifts. If there’s an abundance of snow, they need to be able to staff up rapidly — which is where foreign workers come in.

‘Not in his right mind’

“That was the last time I saw him before I heard what happened,” the neighbor said, according to a summary of the interview.

Miller then asked a neighbor if he could borrow a car. The neighbor refused but offered him a ride to work. Miller declined. The neighbor told officials Miller seemed “cold” and “out of it.”

The night before he was killed, Miller was awake all night looking at his phone, Stacie said. When she woke around 6:30 a.m., Miller seemed paranoid. “Vinton told me he wanted to go to work, but I convinced him to stay home,” she said, according to a police report.

In an interview with sheriff’s officials after the shooting, Miller’s wife, Stacie Miller, said he had been prescribed medication at the Reno hospital, but she didn’t think he was taking it. A backpack discovered in Miller’s unit after his death contained an antipsychotic used to treat schizophrenia, a drug often used for bipolar disorder, and an antidepressant. In the month before the shooting, Miller was regularly talking to himself and would stay awake at night, occasionally screaming, his wife said.

At 9:40 a.m., Stacie called 911. She told dispatchers that her husband was “in danger,” had schizophrenia, and didn’t know where he was. “He said he’s driving somewhere, somebody want to kill him, he’s going to kill somebody,” she said, according to a recording of the call. “I know that he’s not in his right mind right now.”

At 9:19 a.m., the property manager of Tahoe Vistana Inn, a housing complex for Palisades employees, called 911 to report that a tenant, whom he identified as Miller, had threatened him with a knife and taken his truck. Within minutes, the Placer County Sheriff’s Office and CHP started receiving reports about a reckless driver in a Palisades truck. “I almost just got run off the road,” one caller told dispatchers. A couple called in to report seeing a passenger jump out of the vehicle at a roundabout in Tahoe City. The passenger, a Palisades employee whom Miller had picked up from a highway bus stop, said he was afraid he’d be killed because of how Miller was driving.

A minute later, a Palisades human resource executive called 911 to express concern that Miller was headed for the lodge at Alpine, where his wife was working, because he was “paranoid toward her.” The executive reiterated that Miller had schizophrenia and wasn’t taking his medication.

‘I was just thinking, get your gun out’

The CHP officer, Guillemin, caught up to Miller at the turnoff for Alpine and turned on his lights and sirens. Miller kept driving. At 9:41 a.m., he swerved into oncoming traffic, nearly hitting two cars, Guillemin’s dash-cam video shows. Miller then cut across the double yellow lines again and made a left onto Olympic Valley Road toward Palisades, still driving on the wrong side of the road. At that point, Guillemin called off the pursuit.

Unbeknownst to Placer sheriff’s officials, a CHP officer was already chasing Miller after spotting the stolen truck driving northbound on State Route 89. Meanwhile, Placer County deputies who had responded to the reports of carjacking and reckless driving continued on to Alpine, believing Miller was headed there.

State parks ranger Yarbrough, who was on his way to Tahoe City for a meeting with his supervisor, had been stopped at the light going southbound on 89 when he saw the stolen truck speed through the intersection, followed by the CHP car.

Yarbrough later told investigators that he hadn’t heard any calls on the radio that morning, explaining that it’s a bit of a dead zone between Truckee and the lake. He called his boss, who said Placer County deputies and CHP were looking for a carjacking suspect. Yarbrough decided to follow Guillemin to see if he needed help.

Just before the turnoff for Olympic Village Inn and the Palisades offices, Guillemin pulled over to talk to Yarbrough. The two were making a plan on how to find the stolen truck when it blew past them down Chamonix Place. Yarbrough, who was still in his vehicle, took off.

Palisades surveillance footage shows the state parks vehicle striking the stolen truck steps from the office building’s front door. Miller can be seen exiting the stolen truck with the knife in his right hand, walking directly to Yarbrough’s patrol car, and attempting to pry the driver’s-side door open with his left hand. Miller then turns toward the CHP officer and begins to move in his direction when Yarbrough fires a single shot, striking Miller in the back.

“I was just thinking, get your gun out. You got to — you got to get some rounds on him,” Yarbrough said. “I thought he was going to kill me.”

There were no witnesses to the shooting besides the two police officers. Miller was pronounced dead at 10:29 a.m.