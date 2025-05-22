Three years ago, when the building’s owners, the New York State Teachers Retirement System and DWS Group, saw that half their leases were set to expire, they started thinking about ways to elevate the property in the market, said J.D. Lumpkin, a broker at Cushman & Wakefield who is the leasing agent.

The seventh floor of the office tower is the newest front in San Francisco’s office amenities arms race. A space once occupied by Sephora is now a private lounge exclusively for tenants, the Cove, which has a luxury fitness center, a hidden speakeasy, catering by Wolfgang Puck, private event areas, and a podcast studio.

The owners of 525 Market St. are spending more than $20 million to find out.

“Credit to this ownership for getting ahead of it,” Lumpkin said of the $22.5 million investment to renovate the 29,000-square-foot floor.

By then, it was clear the city’s largest tech companies were cutting their office presence in half . Recovery, if it did happen , wasn’t just a matter of standing pat and waiting until things got better.

At the “wellness center” — which includes a full gym, a Pilates studio, a sauna room, massage guns, and a $20,000 CryoLounge recovery chair — three staffers from Kinema Fitness will be on hand to teach classes and provide personal training. It’s not free — tenants are charged $35 a month for access — but employers can pick up the tab as a perk.

Rather than just building it and expecting people to come, the owners of 525 Market are paying $2.3 million each year to fully staff the floor and provide workers with concierge-level service. The common areas, coworking spaces, and meeting rooms are all operated by Industrious, while Puck will staff two workers at the cafe and market.

Lumpkin said the ownership group expects the floor to pay for itself within three years through the gym, food and beverage sales, and rental fees for the podcast studio and meeting rooms.

“Companies these days are really attracted to the idea of having an off-site type of place on-site,” he said, as he walked up to a wall in the corner of the room and opened a secret door to reveal the Oak Room, a speakeasy styled like a jazz club with a vinyl record collection.