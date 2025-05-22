Kawakami: Steve Kerr on Kuminga, Butler, the Curry partnership, and his own future

“You know, as soon as we traded for Jimmy Butler, we got really good,” Kerr said. “And as soon as Steph Curry got hurt, we lost. And sometimes it’s that simple.”



The goal from here, Kerr said, is to keep it going for as long as they can with their veteran stars. You can judge the Warriors for the way things fell apart against the Timberwolves once Curry got hurt, but you also can’t throw away the 23-8 regular-season finish with Butler and first-round victory over Houston, including a Game 7 triumph on the road.



And you can believe that Butler should’ve been more aggressive shooting the ball once Curry was out, but you also have to understand that he instantly added so much to the Warriors precisely because he is so adamant about setting up his teammates.



“I think Jimmy, he’s a subtle superstar,” Kerr said. “He doesn’t jump off the page when you watch him from afar from a skill standpoint, from an athletic standpoint. But as soon as you’re with him for a few days, you see the impact. You see how strong he is, how smart he is, the footwork. He rarely turns it over. And he’s so smart, he reminds me a lot of Andre Iguodala, the way he sees the game.



“Jimmy’s main thing that he wants to do is pass. And you know me, I believe passing is the key to the game, I really do. We’ve always had good passing players on our most successful teams, guys who distribute, who see the game, who understand that a good pass, whether it’s an assist or not, unlocks an offensive possession. And a couple good passes on a possession means your defense is set up and the game is flowing and it’s connected. Jimmy does all that. And that’s why we started winning.”