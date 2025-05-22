5 things to know about the Valkyries’ first-ever win

The Valkyries believe in what they’re building, and Wednesday’s 76-74 win over the Washington Mystics at Chase Center provided a proof of concept as the team secured its first-ever victory.

But don’t tell that to coach Natalie Nakase and an eclectic mix of players who are mostly unknown to casual WNBA fans.

Across a league teeming with young superstars and loaded with established veteran talent, very little is expected of the Golden State Valkyries in their debut season.

In front of the second sellout crowd in as many games, Nakase’s team overcame a poor shooting start and benefitted from a breakthrough performance from guard Veronica Burton — 22 points, nine rebounds, five assists — to hand the Mystics their first loss of the year.

Burton sets the tone

A buzzer-beater before halftime propelled Burton to an outstanding second half. Fourteen of her 22 points came in the final seven minutes of the fourth quarter, including a go-ahead 3-pointer to give the Valkyries a 66-65 lead, with 1:38 remaining, that they wouldn’t relinquish.

Burton made six of 11 shots, including three of four attempts from beyond the arc, in the best game of her young WNBA career.

The Valkyries selected Burton in the expansion draft this offseason, but she scored just two points and didn’t make a field goal in the season-opener against the Sparks.

She was out of the league for a few weeks before the Connecticut Sun added her to their roster in June. As a reserve guard, Burton averaged 12.7 minutes per game and scored in double figures just twice last season.

After spending the first two seasons of her career with the Wings, the 5-foot-9 Burton was waived before Dallas’ first game last season.

The Valkyries won despite 3-point woes

To help their cause, the Valkyries also outscored the Mystics by six points from the free throw line.

Nakase’s team finished 7-for-37 from beyond the arc, but Washington also struggled as the Mystics hit just seven of 20 attempts from 3-point range and didn’t have a player hit more than two triples.

The Valkyries committed just 13 turnovers, and more importantly, gave up just seven points to the Mystics on those giveaways.

How did they manage to stay in the game?

According to ESPN, that tied a WNBA record for the most missed 3s to open a game.

A Valkyries team that struggled from 3-point range in the preseason and in their season-opener began Wednesday’s game 0-for-17 from the perimeter.

Top-tier talent is lacking, but balance matters

The Valkyries can’t put the ball in the hands of an A’ja Wilson or a Caitlin Clark and let a superstar take over a game. Expansion teams don’t have the luxury of letting one player dominate the flow of a game, especially a squad that didn’t carry any of its three draft picks on the opening-night roster.

But the lack of a top-tier talent could force the Valkyries to take a more balanced approach on offense.

Tiffany Hayes was the team’s leading scorer against the Sparks, but she exited Wednesday’s game with a nose injury late in the second quarter. She finished with just two points on four field goal attempts, and her absence forced the Valkyries to search elsewhere for scoring.

Veteran Kayla Thornton scored 18 points, French forward Janelle Salaun made an instant impact in her team debut with 10 points, and rookie Carla Leite added 10 more off the bench.