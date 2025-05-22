Watching the NBA playoffs through Warriors-tinted glasses

Imagine these players in specific situations with the Warriors: cutting baseline after a Green short-roll to the foul line, defending the point-of-attack as Green and Butler lurk as help defenders, running in transition alongside Curry.

Especially as general manager Mike Dunleavy looks to retool the roster around Steph Curry, Jimmy Butler, and Draymond Green, seeing the playoffs as an exercise to superimpose particular players onto the Warriors can be useful.

Last season, Boston won the title by pushing 3-point math to its limits. At the top of the Warriors’ offseason priority list? Increasing 3-point volume. (Golden State jumped from fourth to second in the NBA in 3-point attempts.)

How the championship is won can be instructive to the rest of the league. Which types of rosters and which types of styles work in the most intense environments can inform how the Warriors modify their own approach.

The Warriors have been eliminated from the postseason, but that doesn’t mean the playoffs are irrelevant to them.

This is not a collection of potential Warriors offseason targets (though some could become available this summer). A partial list can be found in our offseason overview . The players below, rather, are in the conference finals providing archetypes that could be relevant to the Warriors.

Naz Reid, Timberwolves

At 6-foot-9, Reid is an underrated rim protector. Watch how he rotates from the help side to stifle Shai Gilgeous-Alexander at the rim.

Reid shot better than 40% from 3-point range last season, when he won the Sixth Man of the Year award. As Minnesota has cycled through variations of frontcourt options, Reid has been malleable; he can play next to Julius Randle, Rudy Gobert, and Karl-Anthony Towns — all bigs with varying skill sets — or as a center in small-ball configurations.

It’s been easy for years to say that Naz Reid would look nice in blue and gold. The Warriors have always needed a stretch-big to play next to Green. Reid is that and more.

Reid has struggled at times in these playoffs as Randle’s unbelievable run has shifted his role slightly. He has a $15 million player option that makes for an interesting decision for him and his agent this summer.

Decision-making isn’t always Reid’s strength, but imagine him drawing opposing bigs out to the perimeter or trailing the play as Curry pushes the ball up the court.

He also slides his feet pretty well on the perimeter, a necessary skill for any big man in the modern NBA.

Mike Conley, Timberwolves

The Warriors don’t need a Mike Conley on their team. But they might need Brandin Podziemski to play more like him.

Conley plays on and off the ball, he rarely turns the ball over, operates out of the pick-and-roll comfortably, shoots without hesitation off the catch, finishes floaters in the lane with either hand, and defends with savvy. Conley never gets sped up, and every teammate he has ever had appears to fully trust him.

Conley connects the game. The word “connector” can have a dismissive connotation, but it’s an honorable way to play. Conley has played 18 years and made about $300 million for doing so.

Maybe it’s more quarterbacking than connecting. Whatever the term, Podziemski has embodied it when he’s at his best. He has gotten into trouble when he’s asked to do more or insists on it.

Podziemski has five inches on Conley and is already an excellent rebounder for his position. He understands team concepts defensively, like Conley. He is already developing tricks to finish around the basket, like the deceleration step, as Conley had to.

Both Podziemski and Conley have to use angles to break the paint, to attack closeouts, and use all sorts of ball fakes to make up for what they lack in athleticism. Podziemski doesn’t project to be a high-volume scorer but instead an all-around impact player who can regularly score in the high-teens, à la Conley.