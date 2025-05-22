Like most things that are built to last, Wayfare’s menu doesn’t take big, risky swings. This is a restaurant intended for mass appeal in a part of town not known for culinary prowess, and Florence knows it. At nearly 10,000 square feet, it is quite literally a big investment in downtown San Francisco. But even after being both held up as a key driver of the area’s recovery, then accused of abandoning it, Florence is more than a little bullish about where he’s planting his flag. “Why would you think that we would want to go anywhere else?” he counters when asked why he didn’t consider a move to somewhere of the moment; say, Chestnut Street, among heavy hitters like the new Little Original Joe’s, or Jackson Square. “This is definitely a downtown restaurant. I think it’s perfect for downtown.”