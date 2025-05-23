The ultimate Brock Purdy contract breakdown — including new details on the megadeal

Even after paying Purdy franchise-record money and finalizing new contracts for tight end George Kittle and linebacker Fred Warner — both of which are the richest deals in NFL history for their respective positions — the 49ers have more than $40 million in 2025 cap space, the second-highest total in the league.

The 49ers owe their quarterback a little more than $270 million over the next six years as he’ll now earn more per start than he did over the entirety of the past three seasons. But the 49ers are being charged only 3.3% of their $270 million commitment — $9.1 million — on the 2025 salary cap.

This is an echo of the financial strategy the 49ers have successfully employed for years. They’re surfing the wave of the rising salary cap. The 49ers, because they’ve committed nearly $1 billion through new contracts for just nine players over the past 21 months, are now playing the cap-pushback game more aggressively than ever.

Nearly a $1 billion foundation. The 49ers have committed a total of $912 million in new contracts to their 9-player core over the past 20 months: Purdy: $265m CMC: $38m Juszczyk: $8m Kittle: $76.4m Williams: $82.6m Aiyuk: $120m Bosa: $170m Warner: $63m Lenoir: $88.9m pic.twitter.com/wmw91KhiOo

So they’re using the NFL’s amortization rule — signing and option bonus money can be prorated for up to five years against the salary cap — as diligently as ever. The 49ers loaded Kittle’s contract up with five prorated bonuses, the most in league history. Warner’s extension will employ a similar technique and it will lower the linebacker’s previously hulking $29.2 million cap hit — all while rewarding him with a pay raise.

Evenly distributing that money against the salary cap would be not only foolish, but also impossible — the 2025 cap is set at just $279.2 million, and the 49ers have an entire roster’s worth of contracts to fit under that limit.

“We wanted to make sure we were working together with the organization to set everyone up for success,” Purdy said Wednesday. “It wasn’t about me just getting as much money as I could. … I want to get what I deserve, but also surround myself with guys around me and not take every penny for myself.”

The sheer size of the quarterback contract market, combined with the 49ers’ massive spending list, made this negotiation uniquely challenging. But thankfully for the 49ers, Purdy came to play ball.

Both player and team — as long the player is a reliably great performer — benefit from such maneuvers, and Purdy’s agent, Kyle Strongin, and the 49ers’ negotiators, Paraag Marathe and Brian Hampton, recognized as much. The 49ers and Purdy, who’s been the NFL’s top-rated passer since joining the league in 2022, aimed to strike a similar win-win deal.

PRTD SB is the prorated signing bonus, shaded in blue. OPT BON 1, 2 and 3 are Purdy’s three prorated option bonuses, which are shaded in green, gold and teal, respectively. The fully guaranteed portions of Purdy’s base salary are shaded in dark red, while the partially guaranteed portion (which comes in 2027) is shaded in light red.

The prorations are aggressive, but…

The 49ers actually left meat on the bone for more potential cap adjustments, starting as soon as 2026. This is different than Kittle’s contract, in which the 49ers completely maxed out prorations from the jump — the tight end’s base salary is the veteran league minimum in all of the next five seasons. Purdy’s base (also known as Paragraph 5) salary is only at the minimum in 2025 before climbing in each subsequent season.

That means the 49ers maintain the optionality to reduce Purdy’s cap hits as soon as next season. They’d simply convert nearly all of the $8.3 million 2026 base into a prorated bonus. Cap size will continue to increase in proportion to NFL revenue, which is projected to continue skyrocketing. The cap has grown more than 24% over just the past two seasons, a trend that’s encouraged teams like the 49ers and Philadelphia Eagles to stack unprecedented amounts of future cap hits into void years.

The 49ers did that again with Purdy’s contract, and they’ll very likely be pushing even more money from it into the future. Remember: Given a rising limit, cap space now is more valuable than cap space later, and moving money forward is penalty-free. It’s tantamount to a zero-interest loan against the cap.