For co-owner Douglas Smith, the time for a relaunch was right. Having bought the former Harrington’s during the early phase of the pandemic, he and his team turned it into Shovels, whose name was meant to be an ode to Gold Rush workers and their tools. “I never liked it,” Smith says of that moniker. So he dug Shovels’ grave, so to speak, and reopened this month in homage to Arthur D. Pomeroy, who helped rebuild the 1911 building and other parts of the neighborhood after the 1906 earthquake.