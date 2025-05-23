Ex-Google staffer will pay you $2K to get him hired

Tech is shook. Entry-level jobs are basically dead. And big companies have canned more than 61,000 techies this year, according to Layoffs.fyi.

Against this grim backdrop, one former Google contractor has flipped the script on the robots, zagging with a DIY approach to the AI revolution. Enter the “please hire me” flyer, with a twist: He’ll pay $2,000 if you, a human being, get him hired.

San Francisco’s lampposts (and even robotaxis) are often adorned with jokes or pleas for love. But Philipp Roessler, at his wits’ end after 10 jobless months, decided this week to plaster his face across downtown BART stations in the hopes of securing employment.

“There was one position I applied for, a senior marketing role, and there were, I think, 2,800 applicants,” Roessler said. “You’re just shooting your résumé into a black hole, into the abyss. And I’m like, ‘This is not going anywhere.’”