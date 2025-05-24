The city’s most prolific restaurant designer says SF needs to lighten up

Over in the Marina, there’s the relaunch of Izzy’s . The new iteration is sleek and stylish, not to mention fully booked for months. Bar Jabroni has this fun, bright-yellow lemon-green color. It gives a Brooklyn-cool energy that could have landed in Greenpoint just as easily as Lower Haight. And then there’s Verjus . It’s a textbook case of brand meets design meets experience. That incredible red lacquer ceiling. It’s not only an unbelievable color, but it’s so reflective and velvety. Obviously Ken Fulk, who did The Battery , is another exception. He’s flamboyant, but outside of SF, his work is even more over the top.

I know you’re about to head to New York for some of the summer. Does San Francisco have anything New York does not?



There are still some historic gems here that I think New York is losing. Swan Oyster Depot is a perfect example. It’s perfectly designed, in my opinion. The stainless-steel sneeze guard — the way the guys working there kind of lean on it and interact with you? The menu boards are old and original and have had the same thing on them for 50 years. Even how close the bar stools are together is because people used to be smaller — a relic of the past that is still part of the experience. My dream would be that every client had a story as real as that that we could then translate through a million little design decisions, right? But, of course, that’s not always the case.