In San Francisco, orgy DJ is a real profession

At a recent orgy at a home in the East Bay, DJ J. Maximilian had to politely ask an amorous group to stop using his gear for support. Their activity was shaking his equipment. “They were so focused on each other that they didn’t realize,” he said.

It wasn’t the first time. The sex parties he DJs — held in mansions, Airbnbs, speakeasies, and warehouses all over the Bay Area — rarely come with a proper booth. “Sometimes they give you a folding table or a coffee table. Or you grab a couple chairs to put stuff on.” He often has to remind people “not to use the DJ table for adult-play activities that require stabilization.”

Maximilian, who also plays more mainstream gigs like Electroluxx at The Midway, has been a fixture on the sex-party DJ circuit since the 1990s. He said the Covid-era slump is officially over. “Sex culture,” he said, “is so back.”