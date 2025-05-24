Someone burnt down our school playground. Something beautiful rose from the ashes

The Lafayette community is a tight one. We are one of the oldest schools in the city, home to the longest-running PTA in the San Francisco Unified School District, having just celebrated our 100th anniversary. Many of our teachers are deep into their second decade here, and more than a few attended Lafayette as kids themselves. After that first fire, the school community — parents and grandparents, staffers and spouses, neighbors, and local business owners — sprang into action, getting the mess cleaned up quickly and reassuring ourselves that this freak accident wouldn’t put a damper on our end-of-year events. We were shaken, but we would be fine.