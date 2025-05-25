Skip to main content
Why California poppies in a sidewalk crack beat any superbloom

The state flower's beauty lies not in its ability to grow in vast quantities, but to pop up where it has no business blooming.

Bright orange flowers bloom among dry, golden grass, creating a vivid contrast of colors in a natural, wild setting.
California poppies pop up in the most unexpected places. | Source: Amanda Andrade-Rhoades
By Emily Dreyfuss

You may have noticed a lack of superblooms on the Instagram grid this year, no electric orange fields of wildflowers trampled for engagement and baby photos. Below-average rain across the state this winter meant the wildflower explosions we’ve seen in previous years were more muted this spring.

But real California poppy lovers know our scrappy state flower’s beauty lies not in its ability to grow in vast quantities, but to pop up where flowers have no business blooming. In cracks in the sidewalk. Near storm drains. Hidden among weeds and waste. We had more than enough rain in San Francisco to encourage this particular type of poppy peep show.

And for people like me, who love to treat those tufts of electric orange like a treasure hunt, it’s thrilling when the flowers are a little harder to find. 

A small cluster of vibrant orange flowers grows through cracked pavement, surrounded by green grass and scattered dry patches, in bright sunlight.
"There's a crack in everything. That's how the light gets in," sang Leonard Cohen. It's also how the poppy seeds get in. | Source: Amanda Andrade-Rhoades/The Standard
An orange flower bush grows by the roadside, with two trucks and workers in safety vests and helmets in the background.
Source: Amanda Andrade-Rhoades/The Standard

This weekend is the beginning of the end of California poppy season. They’ve been growing mightily since March — their velvety, bright orange petals a soft pop of joy amid the chaos of urban life. But by late May, their distinctive funnel shape  — almost like two hands cupped at the wrist in an offering of fluorescent color — begins to lose its form.

Now the real fun begins: the stealing. Specifically, of seedpods, for the purpose of public beautification.

Like a millennial hippie Johnny Appleseed, I save up the poppy seeds and then spread them around the city come fall. In this way, I join the proud ranks of city seed scatterers, including the internet-famous wildflower spreaders Shalaco and Phoenix, who fill a cheese shaker with native seeds that they sprinkle into empty tree wells and bare patches all over the Bay.

Starting in late May, as the poppy petals drop, a pointy, almost vulgar pod emerges, surrounded by a pink skirt. Over time, the pod grows pointy and hard, filling up with tiny seeds. Right now, all over the city, the green seedpods are growing long and heavy, bending poppy stems with their weight. 

Bright orange poppies bloom among green leaves and unopened buds, creating a vivid contrast in a natural setting.
As the petals fall, first you see the white and pink skirt of the flower (called a receptacle) atop of which will grow the long and slender seed pod. | Source: Amanda Andrade-Rhoades/The Standard
Bright yellow poppies and grass sway under a clear blue sky, creating a vibrant, sunny scene filled with natural beauty and color.
You can see a proud pod in the foreground of this image snapped atop Twin Peaks on Friday, May 23. | Source: Amanda Andrade-Rhoades/The Standard

This is a waiting game. If you pick poppy pods when they are green, the seeds may not be fully ripe yet. Grab ’em as soon as they turn light brown. If left on the stem, they will brown deeply and dry out, eventually splitting from the top and bursting open.

I like to snatch them as soon as their green gets flecked with gray. I line the pods up in a tray under my kitchen window and cover them with an oil splatter guard. As the sun dries them out over the next month or so, an orchestra of sound bursts from the pods as they pop open and reveal the goods. 

The image shows bright orange flowers with delicate green leaves and closed buds scattered among them, creating a vibrant and lively garden scene.
All those little pink circles will soon have pods with up to 100 seeds inside. | Source: Amanda Andrade-Rhoades/The Standard
A hand holds two long, slender green pods on an open palm. The person wears a gold ring, and the background shows a concrete surface with a hint of plant life.
These seed pods from the author's garden are too green to pick -- particularly the one on the right, which is so thin you can tell the seeds aren't plump yet. But she picked them for you anyway, so you know what to look for. | Source: Emily Dreyfuss

Now, before you call the cops on me, let me clarify a few things: First, despite what you (and I) may have grown up hearing, it’s not illegal to pick California poppies just because they are the state flower. That’s not a thing. In fact, the California Department of Fish and Wildlife has an entire page on its website devoted to debunking this myth. 

However, picking any flower parts that don’t belong to you is illegal, so stealing seedpods from poppies growing on public land, or any private land that isn’t yours, is technically a no-go. So, I can’t suggest that you go around the city gathering poppy pods from medians and sidewalk cracks. But I can say I plan to go on a poppy treasure hunt this weekend.

Bright orange flowers in the foreground contrast with a blurred black car passing by on a street under a partly cloudy blue sky.
Just look at those juicy pods waiting to be plucked! | Source: Amanda Andrade-Rhoades/The Standard
The image shows a sandy hillside with scattered orange flowers and low green plants. Wooden steps are partially visible, leading up through the vegetation.
Poppies are at different stages of development across the city in late May. These atop Twin Peaks are just beginning to lose petals and grow seeds. | Source: Amanda Andrade-Rhoades/The Standard
An orange flower with green leaves is painted on a wall. A diagonal shadow and a dark blue railing run across the lower part of the image.
A poppy the author painted in her basement stairwell, in case you doubted her poppy devotion. | Source: Emily Dreyfuss

Emily Dreyfuss can be reached at edreyfuss@sfstandard.com

