Why California poppies in a sidewalk crack beat any superbloom

This is a waiting game. If you pick poppy pods when they are green, the seeds may not be fully ripe yet. Grab ’em as soon as they turn light brown. If left on the stem, they will brown deeply and dry out, eventually splitting from the top and bursting open.

I like to snatch them as soon as their green gets flecked with gray. I line the pods up in a tray under my kitchen window and cover them with an oil splatter guard. As the sun dries them out over the next month or so, an orchestra of sound bursts from the pods as they pop open and reveal the goods.