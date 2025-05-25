One of San Francisco’s biggest street parties drew hundreds of thousands of people to the Mission this weekend for 20 blocks of music, dance, and dazzling costumes celebrating Latin American and Caribbean cultures.

The city’s 47th annual Carnaval festival — featuring headliners Mexican Institute of Sound and Cuban reparto artist Wampi — kicked off Saturday and culminated Sunday with a parade of elaborately decorated floats and thousands of performers dancing to the beats of samba, cumbia and reggaeton.