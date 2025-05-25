Skip to main content
The San Francisco Standard
Culture

Photos: 500K attendees flood the Mission for annual Carnaval festival

With as many as 500,000 attendees, it's billed as the largest multicultural festival on the West Coast.

Two people in vibrant traditional attire, adorned with colorful feathers and face paint. One holds a conch shell. The background is a clear blue sky.
The Mission came alive to the beat of samba, cumbia, and reggaeton for the 47th iteration of the city’s Carnaval festival. | Source: Manuel Orbegozo for The Standard
By The Standard Staff

One of San Francisco’s biggest street parties drew hundreds of thousands of people to the Mission this weekend for 20 blocks of music, dance, and dazzling costumes celebrating Latin American and Caribbean cultures.

The city’s 47th annual Carnaval festival — featuring headliners Mexican Institute of Sound and Cuban reparto artist Wampi — kicked off Saturday and culminated Sunday with a parade of elaborately decorated floats and thousands of performers dancing to the beats of samba, cumbia and reggaeton.

Related

The image shows three performers: a masked man with a guitar, a woman in an orange dress with arms raised, and two women with guitars in a dynamic pose.
Stern Grove Festival unveils awesome 2025 lineup and new ticketing system
A person dressed in colorful carnival attire with large, vibrant pink and blue feathered wings is blowing a whistle. They have multiple necklaces and a sequined outfit.
Photos: Carnaval parade fills, thrills the Mission in San Francisco
A person with sunglasses and a black beanie plays a trumpet passionately. They are wearing a tan coat and have light-colored braided hair.
Fillmore Jazz Festival saved by crypto billionaire’s last-minute donation

Organizers from the Cultura y Arte Nativa de las Américas estimate that as many as 500,000 people turned out for the two-day event, making it the largest multicultural festival on the West Coast.

A woman in traditional attire stands confidently, wearing a colorful dress with purple sequins, a hat, and braided hair, against a vibrant, patterned backdrop.
Sonia Arispe de Reyes from Morenada San Francisco has been dancing at Carnaval for the past three years. | Source: Manuel Orbegozo for The Standard
A joyful couple embraces at a vibrant outdoor carnival. The woman wears colorful festival attire, holding a drink and a multi-colored cloth, while the man smiles warmly.
For four decades, Carnaval has provided an opportunity for the Latin American community in the Bay Area and beyond to come together and celebrate their culture and joy. | Source: Manuel Orbegozo for The Standard
A person in vibrant orange feathered attire and a matching headdress walks on a red road. Their shadow is prominent, and greenery is seen on the right.
Source: Manuel Orbegozo for The Standard
An elderly woman in a red, intricately patterned dress and yellow hat stands against a maroon and gray wall. She has long braids and wears gold earrings.
Rosario Barrientos, of Cochabamba, Bolivia, is the most senior dancer of Morenada San Francisco, and this is her 19th year participating in the city's Carnaval festivities. | Source: Manuel Orbegozo for The Standard
A vibrant parade fills the street with colorful costumes and a large crowd. Performers in bright outfits march alongside a decorated truck under sunny skies.
Source: Manuel Orbegozo for The Standard
The image shows a lavishly decorated mask, half human, half skeletal, adorned with ornate details, gems, and red flowers, symbolizing a vivid artistic theme.
Source: Manuel Orbegozo for The Standard
Dancers in vibrant, feathered costumes parade on a street. They wear colorful outfits with large feathered wings, under a sunny blue sky.
Source: Manuel Orbegozo for The Standard
A person in a purple shirt, ripped jeans, and a yellow cap sits on a blue cooler. They wear large sunglasses, sneakers, and various jewelry, with graffiti behind them.
Lorenzo Madrigal, from Guatemala, has been attending the Grand Parade at Carnaval for the last four years. | Source: Manuel Orbegozo for The Standard
Two people wear elaborate, colorful costumes with ornate headpieces, one depicting a skull. They are in a festive street setting with flags above.
Source: Manuel Orbegozo for The Standard
Four people wear cartoon-style masks and &quot;Homies&quot; hats or shirts. They stand outdoors, posing with hands clasped. It's a sunny day with a mix of clouds.
Source: Manuel Orbegozo for The Standard
A diverse group of people stands behind a metal barrier, some smiling and holding phones. A child in a colorful outfit is held by a man, attracting attention.
Source: Manuel Orbegozo for The Standard
A person stands outside, wearing an ornate, horned mask and a detailed, patterned outfit. They hold a rope, posed in front of a green, urban building.
Eduardo Maldonado poses for a portrait in a Devil mask from Oaxaca that he used for performing the Danza de los Diablos de Juxtlahuaca on Sunday. | Source: Manuel Orbegozo for The Standard
A family of three poses on a bed with a child sitting on an adult's lap. There's a stuffed toy behind them, a cluttered table, and a person near the window.
Uriel and Mariana Diaz from Mexico, and Ashley Guillen, pose for a portrait inside their home in the Mission during Carnaval on Sunday. | Source: Manuel Orbegozo for The Standard
A smiling person in vibrant feathered attire high-fives people along a parade route, with festive decorations and a colorful urban backdrop.
Source: Manuel Orbegozo for The Standard
A person in a sparkling, feathered costume poses with peace signs on a street. A crowd watches from behind a barrier. Buildings and a palm tree are in the background.
Source: Manuel Orbegozo for The Standard
A woman in a vibrant pink outfit smiles with a man and child by a blue pole. The background shows an urban setting under a clear blue sky.
Ruth Ashaolu, left, participated in this year’s Grand Parade with the group Bloco Ginga Brasil, while Kwame Akoto, center, and Kamal Akoto watched her performance. | Source: Manuel Orbegozo for The Standard
A lively street scene shows people gathered on a colorful urban sidewalk. Some are sitting on a white truck's tailgate, eating and chatting, while others are standing nearby.
Source: Manuel Orbegozo for The Standard
A person in a hat and sunglasses opens his jacket to reveal a shirt with large letters. Two smiling people, one holding a phone, stand nearby on a sunny day.
Source: Manuel Orbegozo for The Standard
The image shows women in colorful traditional dresses dancing in a street parade. Behind them is a building with Mexican flags and a sign &quot;Footwear City Express.&quot;
Source: Manuel Orbegozo for The Standard
The image shows a man sitting against a chain-link fence, wearing vibrant, colorful traditional attire with feathered decorations. Cars and bags are nearby.
Miguel Aguilar from Esplendor Azteca rests after performing in the Grand Parade. | Source: Manuel Orbegozo for The Standard
A person in a sculpted mask with sunglasses and a goatee points toward the camera. The mask has exaggerated features and the background is blurred.
Source: Manuel Orbegozo for The Standard
A colorful street parade features people in festive attire, with a man on a bike holding a Mexican flag. Vibrant decorations and a lively crowd fill the scene.
Source: Manuel Orbegozo for The Standard

Filed Under

CultureEntertainmenteventsFestivalsMission District