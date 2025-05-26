San Francisco’s OG craft beermaker has reentered the chat.

Dave McLean, who founded the famed brewpub Magnolia Brewing in 1997 and sold it to Colorado-based New Belgium two decades later, has announced he’s starting a new company, Hidden Splendor Beer. Fans of the bearded, bespectacled brewer’s piney, malt-forward beers can expect to see Hidden Splendor offerings on draft “here and there at bars and restaurants” this summer, McLean wrote in an email to supporters. A restaurant and pub will open by the fall at an unspecified spot in San Rafael.

Driven by easy-drinking lagers and pilsners, taprooms and brewpubs are suddenly popping up all over San Francisco, from the Haight to the Sunset to Pier 39. After years of contraction and consolidation in the craft beer industry, optimism has taken hold in Beer Land — and now a local legend has decided to throw his hat back into the ring.

McLean says it wasn’t nostalgia that spurred him to launch Hidden Splendor but favorable economic trends. In his view, the way forward for an oversaturated industry clobbered by the rise of hard seltzers is to keep production small-scale and distribution local. “There’s been a lot of handwringing,” he says, “but I feel optimistic about what I do best: create experiences around beer.”